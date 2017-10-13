Gurit remain confident, stating Isle of Wight site their worldwide technical hub

Earlier this month Gurit announced there would be around 70 job losses at their Isle of Wight plant in Newport.

Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, said that he would be meeting with the company to “understand the thinking behind” the decision.

Not related to Brexit

Bob has now met with Gurit and reports back. He said,

“On Wednesday I spoke with Gurit about job losses on the Island. “Gurit’s ‘prepreg’ production — where composite fibres are pre-impregnated with resin — is currently done at two sites, its Newport factory and in Albacete, which is in Spain. A large portion of Gurit’s prepreg production is consumed in Spain or within close proximity to Spain and the company explained that it made sense to move production there. I told them I was disappointed in the decision, but I do understand the reasons. “It was made very clear to me that this decision was not related to Brexit. Claims that the decision was are false.”

IW technical hub for Gurit worldwide

Bob went on to say,

“Gurit have assured me that they are doing what they can to find jobs for those works affected. We have a strong composite industry on the Island and Gurit will work with others to find work for those affected. “Regarding the future, Gurit says that they are confident. Gurit told me that the Island site is a technical hub for Gurit worldwide, which includes several dozen engineers, technicians and material scientists. “Whilst we would want to have as much of Gurit’s work on the Island as possible, due to increased automation of manufacturing, it is better to have the technical, scientific and intellectual property side of the business here.”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, yesterday (Thursday) suggested that those skilled workers who lose their jobs at Gurit (and BAE) should apply to work at the new call centre in Cowes. His comments were met with contempt from Islanders.

