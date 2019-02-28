Fantasy illusionists Magus Utopia to perform at Isle of Wight Gothic Circus

If you’re a fan of Britain’s Got Talent you may have been wowed by the spectacular performances on your TV screens by fantasy illusionists, Magus Utopia, last year.



The incredible combination of Marcel, Aquila and their troupe from the Netherlands have audiences sitting on the edge of their seats, as Magus Utopia perform outrageously stunning shows.

If this sort of thing gets your adrenaline going you’re in for a treat.

Confirmed for Gothic Circus Festival

Organisers of the Isle of Wight Gothic Circus Festival have confirmed that Magus Utopia will be performing Friday and Saturday night in the Big Top.

Family-friendly

As well as a range of shows for over 18s, the Gothic Circus Festival boasts a whole host of entertainment for younger fans of steampunk, with family-friendly shows in the Gothic Circus Big Top, kids workshops, face-painting, fairground rides and more, including a Sunday night fireworks display just before the park closes to under 18s.

Early bird tickets are available until 1st March – after that the prices will increase by 30%, so make sure you book your tickets asap.

All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Head over to either EventBrite or Skiddle to book your tickets now.

See full programme here.

More acts and entertainers will be added over the coming weeks so we suggest you stay up to date with the latest additions to the programme by Liking the Gothic Circus Page on Facebook.

Images: © Magus Utopia