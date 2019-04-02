Find out more about the conservation and preservation of the Mary Rose at Cafe Scientifique talk

The next speaker at Cafe Scientifique (8th April) is Professor Eleanor Schofield, Head of Conservation and Collections care at the Mary Rose Trust, where she has been in charge since 2012.

Professor Schofield studied at Imperial College London in Material Sciences and is currently an Honorary Professor at Kent University.

The title of her talk will be ‘Conservation and Preservation of the Tudor Warship the Mary Rose’.

See the Mary Rose Website for details of how you can visit.

Where and when

The talk takes place on Monday 8th April starting at 7pm at The Regency Suite – above the Conservative Club in Shanklin in Palmerston Road, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

Donations

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

There is a concession for students under 18 (£1.50).

Image: mgewalden under CC BY 2.0





