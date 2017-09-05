Michael Lane appoints former MP as Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

Keely shares this latest news opn behalf of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed

Michael Lane has today named Flick Drummond as his preferred candidate for Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton.

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner, said:

“I am delighted to name Flick Drummond as my preferred candidate for Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner. Flick’s depth of experience both as an MP representing Portsmouth South in Westminster, and locally in her many roles within the community, gives her the qualities I need to support me in delivering my Police and Crime plan. I am looking forward to working with her in serving the residents of the Hampshire Constabulary policing area.”

Flick Drummond, Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner, said:

“I am proud to be joining Michael and will be working with him to make Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton SAFER for everyone who lives, works and visits here. I am grateful for this opportunity to help the Commissioner continue his work and I believe that my experience as an MP and working with our communities can be put to excellent use.”

As deputy, Flick Drummond will support Michael in:

Developing and running campaigns to support the delivery of the Commissioner’s Police and Crime Plan priorities

Increasing engagement across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton, by representing the Commissioner at events and meetings

Flick has previously spoken out against Modern Slavery, at a training event earlier this year in Portsmouth, and wrote an article for the New Statesman about her role as chair of the all-party group for cyber-security. Flick also co-signed a letter earlier this year to the Policing Minister, supporting Michael and the Chief Constable in supporting fairer funding, and voted in Parliament to ensure a Bill to tackle violence against women and girls continued to make progress in Parliament.

Flick lives in Southsea and is married with four grown up children. She served as Member of Parliament in Portsmouth South for two years from May 2015. She used to work as an insurance broker, Ofsted lay school inspector and was a member of the TA Intelligence Corps.

A confirmatory hearing for the deputy is scheduled for the next Police and Crime Panel meeting on Friday 6 October 2017.