Life-threatening injuries for motorcyclist following collision

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving a motorcycle and three other vehicles on Newport Road, Cowes on Monday afternoon.

hampshire police car at night

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision on the Isle of Wight last night.

Officers were called just after 4.40pm yesterday (4 September) to reports of a collision involving a motorcycle and three other vehicles on Newport Road, Cowes.

The motorcycle was an orange KTM motorcycle and the other vehicles were a Mazda, a lorry and a Vauxhall Vivaro.

The motorcyclist, a 39-year-old man from Cowes, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital. He is currently receiving treatment at Southampton General Hospital.

No one else was injured in the collision.

Investigations into the exact circumstances of the collision are ongoing today and officers would like to hear from anyone who saw what happened or who saw any of the vehicles prior to the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101, quoting 44170343347, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

