Floating Bridge out of service again tonight for more repairs

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be temporarily suspended tonight (Wednesday) between 7pm and around 10pm.

The Isle of Wight council say the bridge is being taken out of service to replace a guide wheel.

A launch service will operate for foot passengers. They apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Ongoing problems

Last week, the Bridge was taken out of service on Friday to repair a split weld and on Saturday to change the south west prow cable.

Image: © Jeremy Pocock