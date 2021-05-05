Floating Bridge out of service again tonight for more repairs

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be temporarily suspended tonight (Wednesday) between 7pm and around 10pm.
The Isle of Wight council say the bridge is being taken out of service to replace a guide wheel.
A launch service will operate for foot passengers. They apologise for any inconvenience caused.
Ongoing problems
Last week, the Bridge was taken out of service on Friday to repair a split weld and on Saturday to change the south west prow cable.
Image: © Jeremy Pocock
Wednesday, 5th May, 2021 5:16pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2opv
Filed under: Cowes, East Cowes, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads
Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓