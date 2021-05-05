Floating Bridge out of service again tonight for more repairs

Yet more repairs needing to be carried out on the four-year-old Bridge

floating bridge suspended sign

The Cowes Floating Bridge will be temporarily suspended tonight (Wednesday) between 7pm and around 10pm.

The Isle of Wight council say the bridge is being taken out of service to replace a guide wheel.

A launch service will operate for foot passengers. They apologise for any inconvenience caused.

Ongoing problems
Last week, the Bridge was taken out of service on Friday to repair a split weld and on Saturday to change the south west prow cable.

Wednesday, 5th May, 2021 5:16pm

1 Comment on "Floating Bridge out of service again tonight for more repairs"

dav1

That was our council taxes well spent – in Wales – by our CONservative council! Should have supported LOCAL ship building and got to done Faster Better and Cheaper!
Don’t entrust them with the NEXT FOUR YEARS of YOUR council tax!!!’ We can all for change tomorrow.

5, May 2021 6:36 pm
