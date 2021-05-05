Confused about tomorrow’s Isle of Wight elections? This explainer may help

In less than 15 hours polling stations will be opening, but what exactly are you voting for? How will it affect you? And what else do you need to know?

Tomorrow (6th May), the Isle of Wight, along with other parts of the country, will vote for councillors to sit at all levels of authorities and for police and crime commissioners.

See who is standing in your ward for

IW council or town, parish or community councils

What will you be voting for?

It depends on where you are on the Island but you will definitely be voting for:

the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner

your local representative on the Isle of Wight Council

Due to a number of uncontested elections at town, parish and community council level, only 18 areas across the Island will now have to vote for the smaller authorities.

Where do I vote?

Polling stations are open from 7am to 10pm. Your polling card will have the address of your polling station (make sure you check carefully and many have changed this time). If you don’t know where to go check here at this great site created by the Democracy Club.

If you can’t find your polling card don’t worry – just turn up and give your name.

If you opted for a postal vote and have forgotten to post it, you can hand it in at the polling station.

Why might I not be voting for town, parish or community councils?

Some parish, town and community council areas and wards have already been decided due to an uncontested election.

Uncontested elections mean candidates are granted a place on their chosen councils as there are enough seats for each candidate.

So far that has meant nearly 200 councillors have already been elected to town, parish or community councils across the Island.

In the remaining 18 wards more people applied for the number of seats available and so it will need to be determined, by votes, who fills those places. In some wards you will have more than one vote, depending on how many seats are available.

Who are you voting for and what will do they do?

Police and Crime Commissioners across the country are elected to make policing more accountable and give people a greater voice on police and crime matters.

Watching over Hampshire Constabulary for the Island, the commissioner also sets the police precept each year and determines how the funding is allocated. See who is standing.

Councillors on the Isle of Wight Council have an important role to play on the Island, as a voice for their local constituents. Voting on major decisions like whether your council tax should increase, where the money is spent and on other issues like planning, social care and education, Isle of Wight Councillors make decisions that impact Islanders.

Town, parish and community councillors still make important decisions for you locally, but on a smaller scale. They set precepts residents pay and look after public spaces like parks, toilets and in some cases general upkeep.

How will these votes affect me?

The people you vote for, whoever that may be, will be put into a position of power, where their actions, decisions and influence on situations can impact not just yourself but all those around you in the future.

It could be as much as getting more police officers; a change in social care; how often bins are emptied; how transport issues are dealt with; school bus routes; when the grass is cut; or whether your town or parish will have a Christmas tree this year!

All these decisions will be as a result of the people that are put into power. By voting, you will be able to have your say in some of the most important issues on the Island.

How will Covid-19 restrictions affect voting?

More safety precautions are in place this year, with voters being told to wear face masks if they vote in person as well as socially distancing themselves from other people.

It is also advised that you bring your own pen or pencil to vote with although there will be writing equipment available.

There may also be fewer voters physically going to polls as people requested postal votes as a way to avoid going into polling stations.

How will the votes play out?

For the Isle of Wight Council, some candidates are standing in the name of a political party — which ultimately could shape how the authority is formed and how it works going forward.

At the moment, the Isle of Wight Council is held by the Conservative Party as they hold a majority of seats. When it comes to decisions at full council, a majority is always useful as it means more often or not those particular councillors will all vote in the same way.

In the upcoming elections, the Conservative Party is the only party to field a candidate in every seat. The only other political party able to form a majority council, should they win enough seats to form a majority (20), is the Labour Party, which currently does not have any representatives on the Isle of Wight Council.

If no majority is won, then a coalition could be made between parties and independent councillors to form a ruling arrangement.

When will we know the results?

The polls close at 10pm on Thursday.

While the count would typically start soon after the closing time, this year, due to Covid, the officials will start validating and commence counting on Friday. Results for the Isle of Wight Council are expected later that day.

For town, parish and community councils, the counting and results will take place on Saturday, with the Police and Crime Commissioner results released on Monday (10th May).

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: secretlondon under CC BY 2.0