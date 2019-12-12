Former ferry captain in court over collision with motor cruiser

Former Red Funnel captain, Ian Drummond, was cleared in court on Wednesday (11th December 2019) of committing two maritime offences.

Mr Drummond was sailing MV Red Eagle vessel in September 2018 when it collided with a motor cruiser. No-one was injured in the incident.

The charges

The BBC reported that Mr Drummond was cleared of “failing to keep a lookout and misconduct likely to endanger ships, structures or individuals”.

The incident took place on 27th September 2018, and as the ferry was leaving East Cowes Mr Drummon was seated in the lookout chair.

Judge: Drummond not to blame

During the trial an expert witness claimed that standing up would have helped the Captain “eliminate the ferry’s blind spot”.

However, the District Judge at Southampton Magistrates’ Court said he was satisfied Mr Drummond had used his experience to keep a proper lookout and was not to blame for the collision.

Drummond: Employment tribunal

Mr Drummond was sacked following the incident but he’s hoping to be reinstated at an employment tribunal.

A Red Funnel spokesperson told OnTheWight,