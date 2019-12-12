Head to Bembridge for a traditional village Christmas Fair this Saturday

Christmas is coming to Bembridge Community Library on Saturday morning, 14th December between 9:30 and 12:30, where the annual Christmas Fayre will be in full swing.

As usual, there’s lots going on, including the popular Grand Christmas Draw, supported by many local businesses, supporters, volunteers as well as the Bembridge Business Association, with more than 40 valuable prizes up for grabs.

Teas, coffees and homemade cakes will help provide an opportunity to sit and chat while listening to Christmas music including live performances from the enchanting Bembridge Recorder Consort.

To have a chance of winning a draw prize, why not buy one of the remaining tickets on sale at £1 each. All proceeds to library funds.

Rescued from closure

Bembridge Community Library was rescued from closure in 2011 by a small campaign group from the village.

Today it continues to be run entirely by volunteers and provides a valuable range of services including book, talking book and DVD loans, book and jigsaw sales, free internet access, and a meeting room for local organisations and groups at very reasonable rates.

The Library is also conveniently located alongside to the Bembridge Heritage Centre and is now the recognised Tourist Information Centre for the village.

News of event shared by Richard Beet on behalf of the Bembridge Community Library. Ed