Former Isle of Wight bus shelter transformed to book share

From bus shelter to book swap

A community effort has transformed a disused bus shelter to a book and plant swap in Havenstreet.

The old bus stop on Havenstreet Main Road, has become a destination for villagers to visit — while socially distancing — to provide some light entertainment.

Havenstreet and Ashey Parish Council has re-purposed the shelter, installing planters and making repairs with volunteers for Aspire, in Ryde, and the Community Association, cleaning the space.

Inside the book sharing bus shelter

Now, villagers can swap books, seeds and plants in the shelter, next to the White Hart, and also find public notices about help lines and other important news.

It is currently decorated with bunting and a Union Jack flag for VE Day celebrations.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Thursday, 14th May, 2020 10:07am

By

Filed under: Havenstreet, Isle of Wight News

