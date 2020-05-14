Former Isle of Wight bus shelter transformed to book share

A community effort has transformed a disused bus shelter to a book and plant swap in Havenstreet.

The old bus stop on Havenstreet Main Road, has become a destination for villagers to visit — while socially distancing — to provide some light entertainment.

Havenstreet and Ashey Parish Council has re-purposed the shelter, installing planters and making repairs with volunteers for Aspire, in Ryde, and the Community Association, cleaning the space.

Now, villagers can swap books, seeds and plants in the shelter, next to the White Hart, and also find public notices about help lines and other important news.

It is currently decorated with bunting and a Union Jack flag for VE Day celebrations.

