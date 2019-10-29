Free train travel for service personnel, cadets and veterans on Remembrance Sunday

South Western Railway (SWR) is proud to honour the armed forces community by offering free travel for serving troops, veterans and cadets on Remembrance Sunday, as well as for collectors on London Poppy Day.

Armed forces personnel can travel on any SWR service for free, allowing travel to local Remembrance Day events, including the Cenotaph in London for the main national commemoration (Sunday 10th November).

Service personnel, cadets and veterans

Personnel need to be in uniform or able to show an identification card with their branch of the military stated (British Army, Royal Air Force or Royal Navy). The offer is also open to members of the cadet forces in uniform and veterans who display valid identification, such as the MOD issued Veteran’s Badge.

Free travel is also available for volunteers / collectors on the London Poppy Day Appeal event (Thursday 31 October). A Royal British Legion card is required for verification purposes.

Supporting Remembrance events and the Poppy Appeal is of huge importance to SWR as many of its staff, including guards and drivers, are ex-members of the armed forces.

Grateful for sacrifice so many men and women have given

Peter Williams, Commercial Director for South Western Railway, said:

“We wanted to honour the armed forces community with this offer of free travel as many of our colleagues come from a service background. “We are grateful for the sacrifice that so many men and women have given over the years so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.”

