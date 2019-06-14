Released from prison today, Freshwater Five Dan says, ‘Nine years of my life stolen’

Dan Payne of the Freshwater Five was released from prison today (Friday 14th June 2019) after serving nine years for a crime he maintains he did not commit.

Dan was among five men who were imprisoned for a total of 104 years accused of smuggling £53m of cocaine. All men maintain their innocence.

After being released today, Dan said,

“I am looking forward to getting home, cuddling my mum and dad and having some good food. I can’t believe my dog has lasted this long but she will be there to greet me.”

Payne: “Nine years of my life stolen from me”

He went on to say,

“I have missed the sea so much. I reckon it’s saltwater running in my veins. “I have had nine years of my life stolen from me for something I didn’t do. I may have been released from prison but I am still not free. Only the Court of Appeal can put this right now.”

Dan is being represented by legal charity the Centre for Criminal Appeals. His appeal is pending before a single judge.

Also released

Scott Birtwistle, one of the ‘Freshwater Five’, was released from prison in March 2018 having served more than six years for a crime he has always insisted he did not commit.

