Full steam ahead for IsleVote21 plans

Since announcing in January the intention to host online candidate meetings for the upcoming council elections, volunteer group IsleVote21 are pleased to report that we have assembled a great team and are confident that the project will be conducted without a hitch.

Mid-April plans

Our target is to have all 39 meetings conducted in mid-April and uploaded to YouTube on 18th April, giving plenty of time for voters to view the meetings and give themselves a better understanding of which candidates best represent their values and aspirations for the Island.

Cockett: A great deal of positive feedback

IsleVote21 founder, Stephen Cockett, says,

“We have received a great deal of positive feedback both from candidates and the public who have been busy submitting questions that will be pitched in the upcoming meetings.”

If you would like to submit questions or see how you can support this unique scheme to boost local democracy, then please visit our Website.

News shared by Stephen, in his own words. Ed

Image: NordWood Themes under CC BY 2.0