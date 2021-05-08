Votes in 2021 Isle of Wight town, parish and community council election counted today

The count takes place later today for Isle of Wight town, parish and community council election results

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Ballot boxes being emptied at the Isle of Wight council count - copyright IWC

The election period continues today (Saturday) with the counting of the town, parish and community council votes from across the Island.

Later today, vote counting will start (at around 3.30pm) for the smaller local authorities after Islanders went to the polls on Thursday (6th May).

Every town, parish and community council on the Island went into the election period needing to fill every seat, but only 18 wards in 11 councils will be determined today.

Uncontested elections
This is due to uncontested elections — where there are enough seats for the candidates that put themselves forward.

This means nearly 200 candidates have already received their place on their chosen council.

Fight for seats
The results being determined today are for wards where there are too many candidates compared to the number of seats available.

At Bembridge Parish Council for instance, despite only six wards available in each of its North and South Wards, 17 candidates have put themselves forward, eight in one and nine in the other.

So, which wards will be decided today? Find out here:

Bembridge Parish Council
North Ward (six seats)

  • Jay Chapman
  • Martin Groom
  • Paul Kenny
  • Rosamond Poncia
  • Alasdair Steane
  • Mike Tarrant
  • Richard Weaver
  • Liz White

South Ward (six seats)

  • Harriet Brabazon
  • Iain Delaney
  • Margaret Donlon
  • Josh Lake
  • Liz Mitchell
  • Grant Stillman
  • Marianne Sullivan
  • Sheila Weedall
  • Ray Widger

Brighstone Parish Council
Brighstone Ward (six seats)

  • Pearl Adams
  • Doug Alldred
  • Colin Bridges
  • John Cirrone
  • Steve Hastings
  • Matt Huxley
  • Nick Stuart

Cowes Town Council
Cowes North Ward (six seats)

  • Anni Adams
  • Paul Bertie
  • Paul Fuller
  • Richard Hollis
  • Neil Oliver
  • David Walters
  • Wendy Wardrop

East Cowes Town Council
Osborne Ward (four seats)

  • Stephen Hendry
  • Sharon Lake
  • Michael Paler
  • Cameron Palin
  • Simon Walker

Lake Parish Council
Lake South Ward (three seats)

  • Patch Barry
  • Paul Brading
  • Jenny Hicks
  • John Marshall
  • Robert May
  • Stephen Parkes

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council
Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)

  • Jaimie Bundell
  • Shirley Smart
  • Fred Turgut

Niton and Whitwell Parish Council
Niton ward (six seats)

  • Jon BG
  • Simon Biles
  • Sherlie Burridge
  • Claire Critchison
  • Wendy Loader
  • Alison Logan
  • Lorraine Sheerin

Ryde Town Council
Binstead Ward (two seats)

  • Diana Conyers
  • Simon Cooke
  • Christopher Cory
  • Ian Dore

Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)

  • Les Kirkby
  • Sue Lyons
  • Malcolm Ross

Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)

  • Lisa Carter
  • Paul Hampton
  • Michael Lilley
  • Jenna Sabine

Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)

  • Georgie Carter
  • Charles Chapman
  • Karen Lucioni
  • Mick Lyons

Ryde North West Ward (two seats)

  • Phil Jordan
  • John McLagan
  • Steven Sheridan
  • Phil Truckel

Ryde West Ward (two seats)

  • Richard May
  • Ian Stephens
  • Lou Temel

Sandown Town Council
Sandown North Ward (six seats)

  • Debbie Andre
  • Sue Betts
  • Paul Brading
  • Ian Fletcher
  • Dan Haynes
  • Heather Humby
  • Alex Lightfoot
  • Robert May
  • Stephen Parkes
  • Joan Solomon

Sandown South Ward (six seats)

  • Frank Baldry
  • Emily Brothers
  • Pauline Evans
  • Jenny Hicks
  • Paddy Lightfoot
  • Ian Ward
  • Toby Wilcock
  • Gary Young

Shanklin Town Council
Shanklin Central (six seats)

  • Michael Beston
  • William Boustead
  • Sue Godden
  • Wendy Hilton-How
  • Esther Knight
  • Robin Lansdell
  • Adrian Whittaker
  • David Williams

Ventnor Town Council
Ventnor West Ward (six seats)

  • Ian Bond
  • Steve Cooper
  • Matthew Didge
  • Julie Hutchinson
  • Mark Jefferies
  • Jamie Macaulay
  • Steve Milford
  • Lester Slade
  • James Toogood
  • Steph Toogood
  • Phil Warren
  • John Watkins

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Council

Saturday, 8th May, 2021 10:32am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2opX

Filed under: Election, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*