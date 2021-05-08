Votes in 2021 Isle of Wight town, parish and community council election counted today

The election period continues today (Saturday) with the counting of the town, parish and community council votes from across the Island.

Later today, vote counting will start (at around 3.30pm) for the smaller local authorities after Islanders went to the polls on Thursday (6th May).

Every town, parish and community council on the Island went into the election period needing to fill every seat, but only 18 wards in 11 councils will be determined today.

Uncontested elections

This is due to uncontested elections — where there are enough seats for the candidates that put themselves forward.

This means nearly 200 candidates have already received their place on their chosen council.

Fight for seats

The results being determined today are for wards where there are too many candidates compared to the number of seats available.

At Bembridge Parish Council for instance, despite only six wards available in each of its North and South Wards, 17 candidates have put themselves forward, eight in one and nine in the other.

So, which wards will be decided today? Find out here:

Bembridge Parish Council

North Ward (six seats)

Jay Chapman

Martin Groom

Paul Kenny

Rosamond Poncia

Alasdair Steane

Mike Tarrant

Richard Weaver

Liz White

South Ward (six seats)

Harriet Brabazon

Iain Delaney

Margaret Donlon

Josh Lake

Liz Mitchell

Grant Stillman

Marianne Sullivan

Sheila Weedall

Ray Widger

Brighstone Parish Council

Brighstone Ward (six seats)

Pearl Adams

Doug Alldred

Colin Bridges

John Cirrone

Steve Hastings

Matt Huxley

Nick Stuart

Cowes Town Council

Cowes North Ward (six seats)

Anni Adams

Paul Bertie

Paul Fuller

Richard Hollis

Neil Oliver

David Walters

Wendy Wardrop

East Cowes Town Council

Osborne Ward (four seats)

Stephen Hendry

Sharon Lake

Michael Paler

Cameron Palin

Simon Walker

Lake Parish Council

Lake South Ward (three seats)

Patch Barry

Paul Brading

Jenny Hicks

John Marshall

Robert May

Stephen Parkes

Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council

Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)

Jaimie Bundell

Shirley Smart

Fred Turgut

Niton and Whitwell Parish Council

Niton ward (six seats)

Jon BG

Simon Biles

Sherlie Burridge

Claire Critchison

Wendy Loader

Alison Logan

Lorraine Sheerin

Ryde Town Council

Binstead Ward (two seats)

Diana Conyers

Simon Cooke

Christopher Cory

Ian Dore

Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)

Les Kirkby

Sue Lyons

Malcolm Ross

Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)

Lisa Carter

Paul Hampton

Michael Lilley

Jenna Sabine

Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)

Georgie Carter

Charles Chapman

Karen Lucioni

Mick Lyons

Ryde North West Ward (two seats)

Phil Jordan

John McLagan

Steven Sheridan

Phil Truckel

Ryde West Ward (two seats)

Richard May

Ian Stephens

Lou Temel

Sandown Town Council

Sandown North Ward (six seats)

Debbie Andre

Sue Betts

Paul Brading

Ian Fletcher

Dan Haynes

Heather Humby

Alex Lightfoot

Robert May

Stephen Parkes

Joan Solomon

Sandown South Ward (six seats)

Frank Baldry

Emily Brothers

Pauline Evans

Jenny Hicks

Paddy Lightfoot

Ian Ward

Toby Wilcock

Gary Young

Shanklin Town Council

Shanklin Central (six seats)

Michael Beston

William Boustead

Sue Godden

Wendy Hilton-How

Esther Knight

Robin Lansdell

Adrian Whittaker

David Williams

Ventnor Town Council

Ventnor West Ward (six seats)

Ian Bond

Steve Cooper

Matthew Didge

Julie Hutchinson

Mark Jefferies

Jamie Macaulay

Steve Milford

Lester Slade

James Toogood

Steph Toogood

Phil Warren

John Watkins

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Council