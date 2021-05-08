Votes in 2021 Isle of Wight town, parish and community council election counted today

The election period continues today (Saturday) with the counting of the town, parish and community council votes from across the Island.
Later today, vote counting will start (at around 3.30pm) for the smaller local authorities after Islanders went to the polls on Thursday (6th May).
Every town, parish and community council on the Island went into the election period needing to fill every seat, but only 18 wards in 11 councils will be determined today.
Uncontested elections
This is due to uncontested elections — where there are enough seats for the candidates that put themselves forward.
This means nearly 200 candidates have already received their place on their chosen council.
Fight for seats
The results being determined today are for wards where there are too many candidates compared to the number of seats available.
At Bembridge Parish Council for instance, despite only six wards available in each of its North and South Wards, 17 candidates have put themselves forward, eight in one and nine in the other.
So, which wards will be decided today? Find out here:
Bembridge Parish Council
North Ward (six seats)
- Jay Chapman
- Martin Groom
- Paul Kenny
- Rosamond Poncia
- Alasdair Steane
- Mike Tarrant
- Richard Weaver
- Liz White
South Ward (six seats)
- Harriet Brabazon
- Iain Delaney
- Margaret Donlon
- Josh Lake
- Liz Mitchell
- Grant Stillman
- Marianne Sullivan
- Sheila Weedall
- Ray Widger
Brighstone Parish Council
Brighstone Ward (six seats)
- Pearl Adams
- Doug Alldred
- Colin Bridges
- John Cirrone
- Steve Hastings
- Matt Huxley
- Nick Stuart
Cowes Town Council
Cowes North Ward (six seats)
- Anni Adams
- Paul Bertie
- Paul Fuller
- Richard Hollis
- Neil Oliver
- David Walters
- Wendy Wardrop
East Cowes Town Council
Osborne Ward (four seats)
- Stephen Hendry
- Sharon Lake
- Michael Paler
- Cameron Palin
- Simon Walker
Lake Parish Council
Lake South Ward (three seats)
- Patch Barry
- Paul Brading
- Jenny Hicks
- John Marshall
- Robert May
- Stephen Parkes
Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council
Mountjoy and Shide Ward (two seats)
- Jaimie Bundell
- Shirley Smart
- Fred Turgut
Niton and Whitwell Parish Council
Niton ward (six seats)
- Jon BG
- Simon Biles
- Sherlie Burridge
- Claire Critchison
- Wendy Loader
- Alison Logan
- Lorraine Sheerin
Ryde Town Council
Binstead Ward (two seats)
- Diana Conyers
- Simon Cooke
- Christopher Cory
- Ian Dore
Haylands and Swanmore Ward (two seats)
- Les Kirkby
- Sue Lyons
- Malcolm Ross
Ryde Appley and Elmfield Ward (three seats)
- Lisa Carter
- Paul Hampton
- Michael Lilley
- Jenna Sabine
Ryde Monktonmead Ward (three seats)
- Georgie Carter
- Charles Chapman
- Karen Lucioni
- Mick Lyons
Ryde North West Ward (two seats)
- Phil Jordan
- John McLagan
- Steven Sheridan
- Phil Truckel
Ryde West Ward (two seats)
- Richard May
- Ian Stephens
- Lou Temel
Sandown Town Council
Sandown North Ward (six seats)
- Debbie Andre
- Sue Betts
- Paul Brading
- Ian Fletcher
- Dan Haynes
- Heather Humby
- Alex Lightfoot
- Robert May
- Stephen Parkes
- Joan Solomon
Sandown South Ward (six seats)
- Frank Baldry
- Emily Brothers
- Pauline Evans
- Jenny Hicks
- Paddy Lightfoot
- Ian Ward
- Toby Wilcock
- Gary Young
Shanklin Town Council
Shanklin Central (six seats)
- Michael Beston
- William Boustead
- Sue Godden
- Wendy Hilton-How
- Esther Knight
- Robin Lansdell
- Adrian Whittaker
- David Williams
Ventnor Town Council
Ventnor West Ward (six seats)
- Ian Bond
- Steve Cooper
- Matthew Didge
- Julie Hutchinson
- Mark Jefferies
- Jamie Macaulay
- Steve Milford
- Lester Slade
- James Toogood
- Steph Toogood
- Phil Warren
- John Watkins
