IsleVote21: How they want to help you choose the very best councillors this election

Stephen Cockett – as Spokesperson for IsleVote – shares this news relevant to the upcoming Isle of Wight council elections. In his own words. Ed

Friday saw the launch of a grassroots campaign to help select the very best Isle of Wight councillors in a Covid-19 safe manner.

IsleVote21 will host online meetings for each of the 39 Isle of Wight Council seats that are being contested in May this year, the meetings will be livestreamed and available later on YouTube.

Run by volunteers

We are volunteers motivated by the breakdown of trust in politics, and by the low turnouts at local elections which diminish democracy.

We do not believe that an election should be decided on a few leaflets through doors, and candidates themselves need a Covid secure way to connect with voters.

Firm but fair

The online meetings will be tough but fair, providing the public with a way to make informed decisions about who should represent us at County Hall. Questions will test experience, competence and vision.

Importantly this will give a platform for the very best candidates to shine.

We want to hear from YOU, if you have questions that you want put to candidates on local and Islandwide issues then please visit the IsleVote21 survey and the IsleVote21 Website.

Volunteer to help out

We cannot do this alone, we do need help for various roles, if you would like to take an active part in this exciting democratic exercise and help get the best possible team of Councillors into County Hall then please get in touch with us at [email protected] or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

Together we can be an effective part of the democratic process.

Image: twoshortplanks under CC BY 2.0