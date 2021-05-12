Funding Appeal launched after family loses everything in house fire

Emergency services were called on Tuesday morning to reports of a house fire that had begun on the ground floor of a terraced property in Arctic Road, Cowes, quickly spreading through the property and creating a large amount of smoke.

The three residents were alerted to the fire by a working smoke alarm and were assisted to safety by the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service as the blaze quickly made its way through the property.

The property has been left with extensive fire damage throughout the ground floor with substantial smoke and water damage on the first floor.

Funding appeal to help start over

A GoFundMe appeal has been set up by the daughter-in-law of the house owner. Micha Andal shares this appeal:

Unfortunately in the early hours of this morning my mother-in-law Annabelle Legaspi had an awful fire in her house at Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight. My mother-in-law has literally lost everything, and at this awful time I am hoping that as a community we can pull together to give them the support and help that they will need going forward. House fires are devastating, but thankfully they all survived (my mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law) but were sent to the hospital for tests and treatments. My mother-in-law is a nurse, working in the NHS for 20 years now, and is preparing for her retirement. The family is currently in bereavement, as one of their sisters recently had passed away. It’s really heartbreaking that all these had happened. Please if you can help with any donation even a small one it will make a huge difference. Thank you

You can show your support by visiting the GoFundMe Page.

Image: © Leigh Tait