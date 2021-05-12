Operation Geranium 2.0 launches on the Isle of Wight

On Monday afternoon, Operation Geranium 2.0 was launched at Care In The Garden in Wootton.

The project that supported isolated and vulnerable older Isle of Wight residents during the first Lockdown has returned.

Delivery of geraniums

Volunteers from Age UK Isle of Wight will begin the delivery of geraniums, grown at Care In The Garden by people with support needs, to 400 clients across the Island over eight weeks.

Caroline Peel, the former High Sheriff, gave a speech and music was provided by Isle of Wight musician, Angelina Grimshaw.

The event was an opportunity for supporters and invited guests to learn more about Care In The Garden by talking to staff, volunteers, and supported workers.

Double: Challenging time for individuals with learning and support needs

Steve Double, the brainchild of the project, told News OnTheWight,

“The Lockdown has been extremely challenging for individuals with learning and support needs, as everyone at Care In The Garden can appreciate, so the response from the community in supporting projects like Operation Geranium has helped to put Care In The Garden back on its feet again. The green shoots of recovery in Gardens are inspiring to all. “Recently a young person contacted Age UK IW to volunteer with the Operation Geranium team, she will be completing 12 hours of Voluntary Service as an accreditation for her Duke Of Edinburgh’s Award Scheme.”

Supported by WightAid

The Operation Geranium Project was one of many initiatives funded by The Coronavirus Crisis Appeal set up by WightAid and The IW High Sheriff Caroline Peel.