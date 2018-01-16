Gold and Silver medals for Isle of Wight synchronised ice skating teams

Cameron shares this latest news from Isle of Wight synchronised ice skating teams. Ed

All four Isle of Wight synchronised ice skating teams were out in force last weekend at the British Championships held at The Nottingham Ice arena.

It’s a huge achievement to be skating at this level, but what makes it even more impressive is the fact that the Isle of Wight teams have had no home rink since the closure of Ryde Arena over a year ago.

On day one The Wight Sequins (pictured below) – the youngest of the Isle of Wight teams – came a very credible eighth out 12 with their “Under the Sea” routine in the elementary section.

Wight Sparkles (pictured below) won Bronze with their “Beauty and the Beast” inspired routine in the juvenile section.

Silver and Gold

The Wight Jewels (pictured at top) competing in the senior section were in Silver position on day one after their short programme and after their space-inspired long routine, that includes some impressive lifts they secured Silver position.

The Wight Crystals (pictured below) secured a Gold / British advanced novice Champions with their “Blues Brothers” routine.

Coach Terri Smith said,

“Four teams and four Personal Best scores, I really can not ask for any more. “Bring on the rest of the season and stay focused, as we have just proven anything is possible especially for Isle of Wight teams without a rink to practice daily. “It just goes to show their passion and determination is amazing and we are still improving.

Terri went on to say,