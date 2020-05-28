Government grant available for groups supporting victims of domestic or sexual abuse

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, has successfully secured the opportunity to bid for additional funding from the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to specifically support organisations that work locally with victims of domestic abuse and sexual violence

Submissions made to Government demonstrating the need for additional resources to support victims of domestic and sexual abuse have resulted in funding being set aside by the MOJ for service providers to apply for through their Police and Crime Commissioner.

Potential for £674,000

The potential pot for Hampshire, Isle of Wight Portsmouth and Southampton is £674,000.

Charities and other eligible groups are being urged to submit a bid for additional funding to the Police and Crime Commissioner by 13:00 Monday 1st June.

Michael Lane said:

“This emergency funding from the Ministry of Justice is to be welcomed. Many charities are struggling because the ability to fund raise is limited through the restrictions in place to help keep us safe. Their resources are also being stretched further due to the additional costs of investing in technology and changing work practices, and an increase in demand for help. We are working with current providers to make the most of this opportunity and I would urge organisations supporting victims of domestic abuse and sexual abuse to apply within the set timeframe.”

Funding to meet additional costs

The opportunity is open to applications from services currently supported by the Police and Crime Commissioner’s office and those that are not. The funding is to meet the additional costs registered charities or social enterprise have incurred or will incur whilst adapting their services during the pandemic, and to cope with demand increases resulting from it, during this time period.

All applications will be evaluated against set criteria before recommendations are submitted to the Ministry of Justice.

1st June deadline

The Commissioner recognises that we are living in a challenging and dynamically changing time, but the Ministry of Justice have confirmed there is a very short timeframe to apply for this funding so providers may access funds at the earliest opportunity and have set a closing date of 1st June 2020.

Therefore the deadline for applications to be received by the Police and Crime Commissioner is Monday 1st June 2020 at 13:00.

Find out more

Further information on how to apply, including the grant criteria, details of the grant process, useful contact information and guidance for completing the form, can be found on the PCC Website.

The money from the Ministry of Justice is specifically for services that work with victims of domestic abuse or sexual violence. Other community organisations impacted on by COVID-19 and needing additional resources to support victims, protect those vulnerable to crime or reduce offending can apply to the Commisioner’s Response Fund.

Image: Sydney Sims under CC BY 2.0