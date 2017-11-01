This in from the police. Ed

Hampshire Constabulary has been named by Business in the Community as one of the UK’s Best Employers for Race in a new listing published today (1 November 2017). ​​​​​​

Creating a Best Employers for Race list was one of the recommendations made in the McGregor-Smith Review of race in the workplace earlier this year to showcase best practice on race equality in UK workplaces.

Successful organisations had to evidence that they are putting leadership on race into place within their organisations, creating inclusive workplace cultures and taking action in at least one of three areas – leadership, progression and recruitment. They also had to be able to demonstrate the impact of these policies on BAME employees.

The listing is unranked and includes 65 public and private sector organisations listed in alphabetical order who collectively represent the best employers for Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) people in the UK.

Olivia Pinkney, Chief Constable of Hampshire Constabulary, said:

“I am delighted that Hampshire Constabulary has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Employers for Race. Diversity is a trait of high-performing organisations, and it is important that we build relationships across all of our communities and are a force that is truly representative of those we serve. When I joined the force in 2016, I was aware that our work around Black And Minority Ethnic (BAME) recruitment, retention and progression needed more support. “We have seen a fantastic response through the work of our Equality and Inclusion Action Groups, our People Strategy, as well as our Positive Action Internship. Our Black, Ethnic And Minority network group are so experienced and passionate about improving all we do for our BAME communities and staff, and today’s acknowledgement by Business in the Community is testament to the group’s perseverance in challenging prejudice and championing greater equality in policing.”

Chief Inspector Patrick Holdaway and Inspector Ricky Dhanda are co-chairs of the constabulary’s Black Ethnic And Minority (BEAM) support group. Insp Holdaway said:

“Ricky and I are pleased to see that our organisation has achieved a place in the inaugural list of the UK’s Best Employers for Race. Hampshire Constabulary is committed to improving the way in which we both represent and serve our diverse communities. BEAM has a big role to play in this, and the recognition from Business in the Community is a signal of our intent to provide an even better service to our workforce and the communities of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.”

Sandra Kerr OBE, Race Equality Director at Business in the Community, said:

“Congratulations to Hampshire Constabulary on being named in the first ever Best Employers for Race listing. They are taking a comprehensive and strategic approach to tackling racial inequalities within their organisation and have shown their commitment and leadership on this issue. I hope more employers will follow their example of best practice and take part in the 2018 listing. If employers truly want their workplaces to reflect the clients, communities and customers they serve, the time to act is now.”

The full list of the Best Employers for Race 2017 is available via the Business in the Community Website.