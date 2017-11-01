High pressure causing Freeview problems today

If you’ve been having problems with your Freeview today, here’s why. All the more reason to get out and enjoy the ‘fine weather’.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

no freeview

Many Islanders have reported problems with Freeview today (Wednesday).

Freeview have announced the problems, mostly affecting the south of the country, are due to atmospheric conditions.

They say,

“We’re aware that high air pressure is currently affecting TV and radio signals for some viewers in England and Wales. We’re unable to prevent or remedy this. We recommend that you do not retune your equipment as reception will return to normal once the weather changes.

“TV and radio signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions, including high air pressure (which brings fine weather), heavy rain or snow.”

Residents in Ventnor, often report problems with Freeview whenever there is heavy rain.

Image: leejordan under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 1st November, 2017 3:38pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fLR

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

Be the First to Comment

Email updates?
wpDiscuz
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*