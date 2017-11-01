High pressure causing Freeview problems today

Many Islanders have reported problems with Freeview today (Wednesday).

Freeview have announced the problems, mostly affecting the south of the country, are due to atmospheric conditions.

They say,

“We’re aware that high air pressure is currently affecting TV and radio signals for some viewers in England and Wales. We’re unable to prevent or remedy this. We recommend that you do not retune your equipment as reception will return to normal once the weather changes. “TV and radio signals can be affected by atmospheric conditions, including high air pressure (which brings fine weather), heavy rain or snow.”

Residents in Ventnor, often report problems with Freeview whenever there is heavy rain.

Image: leejordan under CC BY 2.0