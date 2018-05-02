Review of Isle of Wight council ward boundaries: Have your say

Marcus from the Boundaruy Commission shares this latest news. Ed

The independent Local Government Boundary Commission for England is asking local people for their help to draw up a new pattern of council wards for Isle of Wight Council.

The consultation is the first part of an electoral review which will re-draw ward boundaries across the Isle of Wight.

The Commission has also announced that Isle of Wight Council should have 40 councillors in future: no change from the current arrangements.

Electoral equality for voters

In drawing up new boundaries, the Commission aims to deliver electoral equality for voters in council elections so that each councillor represents roughly the same number of voters.



The review also aims to ensure that the new council wards reflect, as far as possible, the interests and identities of communities across the Isle of Wight.

Your views will make a difference

Professor Colin Mellors, Chair of the Commission, said:

“We are asking local people and organisations to help us draw up new wards for the Isle of Wight. As we develop the recommendations, we will take into account local community identities as well as ensuring electoral equality for voters. “If you have a view about which communities or neighbourhoods should be part of the same council ward, then we want to hear from you. And if you think a road, river or railway makes for a strong boundary between communities in your part of the Isle of Wight, this consultation is for you. “If you’re interested in the way the Isle of Wight is run, just log on to our website to explore our interactive maps and have your say. “Your views will make a difference. “We will carefully consider all evidence that is provided during this phase of the review, whoever it is from and whether it applies to the whole of the Isle of Wight or just a small part of the council area. “Residents will then have a further chance to have their say after we publish our draft recommendations in September.”

Don’t miss the deadline

Local people have until 9 July 2018 to submit their views in this consultation. Further information on the review and interactive maps of the existing wards can be found on the Website.

Image: Contains Ordnance Survey data (c) Crown copyright and database rights 2018