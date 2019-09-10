Help is at hand on the Isle of Wight for those at risk of suicide

Today (Tuesday 10th September) is World Suicide Prevention Day, and as a member of the National Suicide Prevention Alliance the team at Suicide Prevention and IOW (SPI) will be taking part showing Island people that,

“It’s better to do something, than nothing, when doing nothing becomes something”

How you can help

The team will be raising awareness of actions that individuals in our community can take to help or support someone who is struggling, under the international theme of Working Together to Prevent Suicide. The areas for individual action they will be highlighting are:

Starting conversations

Taking time to listen

Creating supportive workplaces

Helping people find support

Supporting people bereaved by suicide

SPI have planned a number of Facebook and Twitter post’s for today, the first at 8:30am, which covered a number of topics from Starting conversations, Taking time to listen and Creating supportive workplaces to name but a few and using the hashtags #spiiow #WSPD

Adams: Front line team will immediately act to intervene

Sarah Adams of Suicide Prevention and Intervention IOW says:

“We are delighted to be members of the NSPA, and appreciate the networking, collaboration and support they and other members provide. “We also want people on the Island to know that SPIIOW is based on the Island and when a person feels that they want to end their life from suicide and when time is the key to survival our front line team will immediately act to intervene. “This could be a person’s home address or other locations across the Island and secondly by continuing to support those in need.”

Break down stigma and taboo

She went on to say,

“We are calling on all Island people to show their support for SPIIOW for a subject that we know has a lot of stigma and taboo attached to it. Our aim is also to break down the stigma and taboo and for people to talk openly about it and the way they are feeling.”

Anyone interested in learning about SPI or joining the on-call from line team can contact SPIIOW at hello@spiiow.org

Suicide Prevention Training

We are holding our next half day courses in suicide prevention on the following dates 1st, 8th and 15th October, the fee for this is only £30 per person.

Someone at risk from Suicide?

If you think or believe that someone you know or have seen someone who is at risk from ending their life from suicide you can make contact with our front line team 24 hours a day in the following ways:

SPI Crisis Number (Suicide Intervention Only) 07519 008 406 24/7 text or call – This number is only to be used if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or we have a live 24 hour web chat on the Website.