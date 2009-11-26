Island Groups Voice Disappointment Over Cheverton Down Recommendation

Two Island groups have given their reaction to the Isle of Wight planning department recommendation to reject the Cheverton Down wind turbine application. In summary, they’ve not very happy about it.

Jill Wareham, Liberal Democrat Prospective MP for the Isle of Wight, commented “I am extremely disappointed to learn of the recommendation to refuse the wind turbine application. This will be a missed opportunity for the Island to play its part in climate change and to give confidence to Vestas to remain on the Island.”

New turbines have ten-fold increase in output

Jill Wareham continued, “There is already planning permission for three smaller wind turbines on the Cheverton Down site for 52 meter blade tip height which will provide power for an estimated 453 homes.

“This new application takes into account changes in technology and proposes to increase the height to 125 metres which will increase output to supply the equivalent of 4532 homes, a ten-fold increase in output. The new turbines are predicted to save between 14,094 and 15,568 tonnes of CO2 per annum.

Visual impact argument is nonsense

On the visual impact objection, Jill Wareham said, “It is nonsense to refuse the application on grounds of visual impact when close by stands the TV masts at Rowridge (491 ft) and Chillerton which is 228 metres high (almost twice the height of the turbines).”

IW Council “failed dismally” on Eco-Island

Ms Wareham also criticised the IW Council over Eco-Island, “This Council has failed dismally to hit its targets to become an ‘Eco-Island’. They refused to sign up to the 10:10 campaign, they’ve missed their own targets to reduce carbon emission and the final nail in the coffin is this missed opportunity that we on the Island could help to tackle climate change. This Council is all rhetoric and no action – a damning indictment for our future generations.”

Island Turbine Action Group (ITAG) response

Kerri Trickey, founding member of the Island Turbine Action Group (ITAG), said “This recommendation of refusal runs far deeper than simply a refusal of three wind turbines. It is a refusal of Eco-Island, it is a refusal to acknowledge climate change, and it is a refusal to act on behalf of the people of the Isle of Wight. I am in complete shock that any planning officer would disregard every single merit of an application in favour of one, frankly dubious, reason to refuse it.”

IWC reputation “irretrievably dented”

The Island Turbine Action Group obviously feel that a decision like this would have a long term impact, “This decision will be remembered for years to come, and the reputation of the Isle of Wight Council is going to be irretrievably dented if it does not put aside its ridiculous grudge against turbines and start making decisions that will benefit the entire population of the Island.”

“Whatever happened to Eco-Island?”

“My disappointment is beyond words. Whatever happened to Eco-Island? Whatever happened to meeting 2020 targets? It is not difficult to answer these questions – the Isle of Wight Council refused them.”

No word from ThWART

We contacted the anti-turbine group ThWART by phone and email yesterday for comment but haven’t, at time of publishing, heard back from them.