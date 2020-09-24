Islanders thanked for trialing Test and Trace App, but still not sign of stats

On the day the new NHS Test and Trace Covid-19 App goes live across the country, Islanders are once again being thanked for the role they played in pioneering the technology.

According to the Government, the Isle of Wight pilot showed the App to be highly effective when used alongside traditional contact tracing to identify contacts of those who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Stewart: Enormously proud of crucial role our Island community played

Launched today (24th September) across England and Wales, Isle of Wight Council leader Dave Stewart said the Island had played an important part in ensuring the App was ready for national roll-out.

He said:

“With Covid-19 cases rising again across the country, the NHS Covid-19 App is a useful tool to have in the toolbox, alongside the other measures, to combat the rise in infections. “Having the App on your phone enables every user to feel they are contributing — it’s the right thing to do. “I am enormously proud of the crucial role our Island community played in the development and refinement of this App so that it is now ready for national roll-out. “When the nation called Islanders stepped up to the plate not once but twice to pioneer ground-breaking technology that I’m sure will go on to save many lives from this devastating virus.”

Official NHS QR code posters a legal requirement

Designated businesses and organisations, including hospitality, close contact services and leisure venues, are now required to have official NHS QR code posters visible on entry so customers who have downloaded the new App can use their smartphones to easily check-in.

The posters can be downloaded via www.gov.uk/create-coronavirus-qr-poster

Check in on entry

Customers and visitors will be able to check-in on entry with their phone instead of filling out a check-in book or tool specific to a business. This will allow NHS Test and Trace to contact customers with public health advice should there be a Covid-19 outbreak.

Using QR codes will help businesses meet the new legal requirement to record the contact details of customers, visitors and staff on their premises.

With Coronavirus cases rising in the UK it is essential businesses capitalise on the benefits QR codes can bring to protect themselves and their customers.

Further support for businesses is available on the council’s website at www.iow.gov.uk/Council/OtherServices/Public-Health-Coronavirus-COVID-19/Businesses-and-employers

The App is available for certain smartphones only. To get started, go to Android’s Google Play or Apple’s App Store and search for ‘NHS Covid-19’.

