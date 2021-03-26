Isle of Wight Baha’i celebrate spring equinox over Zoom

Members of the Baha’i Community on the Isle of Wight recently had to converge on Zoom to celebrate Naw-Ruz (19th March).

Naw-Ruz represents the spring equinox and has been celebrated in Iran for thousands of years. The Baha’i Faith it has existed since 1844 and there are Bahá’ís all over the world today.

Digby: The most important part of our lives is spiritual

Ian Digby from the Isle of Wight Baha’i community told News OnTheWight,

“There are nine of us on the Isle of Wight; the first Baha’i presence here was in the 1960s. “We believe that the most important part of our lives is spiritual. That’s to say we have a soul that needs to be nourished regularly. To that end we have a space (currently Zoom!) every Saturday at 11 am for an hour, where inspirational readings and music are shared. “Interesting conversations usually follow and attendees go away with a real boost, a feeling of happiness and friendship. People can bring their own readings if they wish and share them. We’ve been doing this for decades here on the Island.”



If you would like to join the Baha’i on Saturday mornings, get in touch with Ian by emailing [email protected]

You can find out more about the faith on the official Baha’i Website.

Image: Yves Destours under CC BY 2.0