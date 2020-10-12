Diamond Races issue Residents’ Information Booklet for homes closest to circuit

The organisers of the Diamond Races will be issuing a Residents’ Information Booklet and holding a series of local meetings with the Parish Councils that are based closest to the planned circuit for the 2021 Diamond Races.

The high-profile event, which will feature high performance motorcycles completing an iconic 12.4 mile course in the south of the Island, promises to bring much-needed financial return to the Island, with some 40,000 visitors expected over the four-day event.

Three principal priorities

The booklet and meetings will outline Diamond Races’ three principal priorities: the safety of both the public and competitors; ensuring minimum inconvenience to residents and businesses and maximising the benefits to the economy of the Island.

The Diamond Races co-founder, Paul Sandford and Isle of Man TT and Diamond Races Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson, will be also available at the local meetings to answer any questions.

Sandford: “An exceptional event”

Paul Sandford comments,

“We are passionate about making this an exceptional event for the Isle of Wight – by extending the tourist season to the end of October, collaborating with all the relevant agencies to support new initiatives around road safety and infrastructure, and boosting the local economy through being a sustainable Island-focused event. “We are hoping to attract some 40,000 visitors and this type of racing has a wide international appeal. Welcoming these first-time visitors to the Island will further magnify the facilities, opportunities and beauty of our Island”.

