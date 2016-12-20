Victoria shares this great news on behalf of the Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation. Ed

Three Isle of Wight charities have received a share of £100,000 from Yorkshire Building Society Charitable Foundation after being nominated by people on the Isle of Wight.

Aspire, The Bus Shelter IOW and The Pop Up Soup Kitchen have been given £100 each after the Society’s Small Change Big Difference Month campaign at Ward House Mortgages & Life in Ryde.

Small Change Big Difference

The Charitable Foundation is funded through the Small Change Big Difference scheme where members donate the pennies from the annual interest on their accounts to help charities and good causes.

A total of 1,000 charities and good causes received £100,000 after being nominated by people at Yorkshire Building Society branches and agencies around the UK.

Committed to being at the heart of our community

Michael Ward, Proprietor of the Ward House Mortgages & Life, said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who came in and nominated a charity for a donation during our Small Change Big Difference Month campaign. “At Yorkshire Building Society we are committed to being at the heart of our community and I hope these donations will enable the charities to carry on their wonderful work here on the Isle of Wight.”

In 2015, the Charitable Foundation paid 1,502 donations totalling £392,276 to good causes and charities throughout the UK.

Image: Howard Lake under CC BY 2.0