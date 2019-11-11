Isle of Wight charity announce their new charity Chief Executive

Independent Arts will have a new Chief Executive from December, as Lisa Gagliani MBE takes the reins from Kate Ball, the outgoing charity leader who has led the organisation for a decade.

Independent Arts is the Isle of Wight charity focussed on using the arts to improve wellbeing, quality of life and to reduce social isolation. Supported by volunteers, fantastic practitioners and a small staff team in Newport, the charity engages with 1,700 people every month across the Island.

Lisa said she is looking forward to working with the whole team to make a difference in the lives of vulnerable people on the Isle of Wight and recognised the work of Kate Ball, the charity’s outgoing Chief Executive.

Lisa said:

“I’m delighted to have been selected as the next Chief Executive at Independent Arts. I moved to the Isle of Wight two years ago and have been actively looking for the right way for me to contribute to our community. “Bearing in mind the unique challenges that our Island faces, leading Independent Arts in its mission to empower vulnerable people and create connections through the arts could not be more timely or relevant. “I have been incredibly impressed with what I have seen of the charity so far, which is a credit to the leadership of Kate Ball and the dedication of the team. I look forward to working with them to continue strengthening our charity for the benefit of the Isle of Wight.”

Varley: Truly making a difference to people’s lives

Wendy Varley, Chair of Trustees said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Lisa to the team. Lisa brings a wealth of experience to Independent Arts, particularly from her time as CEO of the Childhood Trust, the Bright Ideas Trust and while leading London’s largest independent Chamber of Commerce in Kingston. “Lisa is taking over from Kate Ball, who has led our charity over the past decade – ensuring we are always focused on serving the most vulnerable people on the Isle of Wight to the best of our abilities. I would like to thank Kate, and the whole team at Independent Arts, for always focusing on our mission and truly making a difference on people’s lives.”

Find out more

To find out more about the work of Independent Arts, you can either visit their Website or head down to the People’s Pop-Up Gallery at 33 High Street, Newport.