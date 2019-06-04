Isle of Wight council chooses not to have greater control over Island bus services

The Isle of Wight Council has no plans to seek greater control of bus services on the Island — despite the urging of the bus Minister.

As reported by OnTheWight last month, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Nusrat Ghani MP, has written to local authorities reminding them they have freedom to take control of the bus services.

Watchdog: “Bus tickets should be cheaper”

The independent watchdog, Transport Focus, has said bus tickets should be cheaper.

Despite being the biggest users of buses, 16 to 18 year olds are the least satisfied with the service, a survey found.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said:

“The council is fully aware of its delegated powers under the Bus Services Act 2017 and is already doing most of what it allows. “One of the most significant delegations is the power to franchise bus routes, but this is only available to regional transport authorities and mayoral combined authorities. “Currently, the council has no plans to seek greater control of bus services on the Island. “In respect of the claim Southern Vectis is overcharging, this is not a matter on which the council can comment but would be subject for investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority. “Further to this, the council does not have any powers to influence commercial bus fares.”

