Isle of Wight council elections: Don’t miss deadline to register to vote

With less than one week to go until the deadline to register to vote in local elections, the Isle of Wight Council is urging residents to make sure they are registered in time.

On Thursday 6th May voters in the Isle of Wight will go to the polls for the Isle of Wight Council, some parish and town council and Police and Crime Commissioner local elections. The deadline to register to vote is midnight on Monday 19th April.

Must register to vote

A common misconception is that if you pay council tax, you will be automatically registered. This is NOT the case – you are not automatically registered to vote.

The only way you can make sure you have your say in elections, is to register on the Electoral Register. Once registered, you do not have to re-register, unless you move, in which case you need to update your details.

Register online

Anyone not registered to vote at their current address or wishing to update with their address, can register online at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote .

If you have already received a Poll Card with your correct details on it, then you are already registered and you do not need to do anything else.

Shand: Registering to vote is simple to do

The Isle of Wight Council electoral registration officer, Claire Shand, said,

“With only one week to go, time is running out to make sure you can take part in the elections on Thursday 6th May. But if you’re not registered by 19th April, you won’t be able to vote. Registering to vote is simple to do online and takes just five minutes. “If you are unable to register online, you can register over the telephone or request a voter registration form be sent to you by contacting electoral services on (01983) 823380 but time is short for us to post it to you, and for you to post it back so that it reaches us by the deadline.”

Don’t miss the deadline

You must make sure you return the voter registration form before the registration deadline of midnight on 19th April to:

Electoral Services, Isle of Wight Council, County Hall, High Street, Newport, PO30 1UD.

If your circumstances change, for example you move home between now and the registration deadline on 19th April, you will need to re-register at your new property.

Making polling stations safe places to vote

Claire Shand is keen to reassure those voting in person,

“We’re working hard to make sure polling stations are safe places to vote at, with all the Covid safety measures we are used to seeing with hands sanitisers available, mask wearing and social distancing in place. “But if you’d rather not visit your polling station, postal voting or asking someone to vote – proxy – on your behalf, is available too.”

Register to vote by post

If you are already registered as a postal voter then you will receive your vote through the post.

If you cannot or do not wish to attend your local polling station, you can still vote by post by filling out the application form available on the Website.

You will need to return your postal vote application, if applying to vote by post for the first time, by 5pm on Tuesday 20th April.

Changing postal vote

If you would like to cancel your postal vote and vote in person instead, please email the council’s electoral services at [email protected] , stating that you wish to cancel your postal vote and giving your full name and address.

You can also cancel your postal vote by writing, giving your full name and address, to: Electoral Services, Isle of Wight Council, High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, PO30 1UD

We must receive your cancellation in writing or via email by 5pm on Tuesday 20th April.

For further information about the elections, please visit the Website.

