Isle of Wight council sends incorrect envelopes for postal votes: Is yours OK?

Some residents on the Isle of Wight who have registered to carry out a postal vote have been hit with a conundrum.
Usually, along with the ballot paper and instructions come two envelopes, one marked A the other marked B.
However, one resident has told OnTheWight that he’s received two envelopes marked A, but none marked B.
He added that he know two other people who have the same issue.
Below is what they should have received. Envelope B is what you post your sealed ballot paper in back to County Hall.
If you have not received the correct envelopes call the Isle of Wight council on 821000 and they’ll organise another set to be sent to you.
Thursday, 28th November, 2019 4:37pm
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nkN
Filed under: Election, Featured, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Politics
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓