Isle of Wight council sends incorrect envelopes for postal votes: Is yours OK?

It’s come to light that some voters on the Isle of Wight have been sent the wrong envelopes by the council for their postal votes

instructions for postal voting

Some residents on the Isle of Wight who have registered to carry out a postal vote have been hit with a conundrum.

Usually, along with the ballot paper and instructions come two envelopes, one marked A the other marked B.

However, one resident has told OnTheWight that he’s received two envelopes marked A, but none marked B.

He added that he know two other people who have the same issue.

Below is what they should have received. Envelope B is what you post your sealed ballot paper in back to County Hall.

If you have not received the correct envelopes call the Isle of Wight council on 821000 and they’ll organise another set to be sent to you.

Thursday, 28th November, 2019 4:37pm

