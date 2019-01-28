Isle of Wight drivers paid for parking by phone over 255,000 times last year

According to PayByPhone, the company that allows residents to pay for parking through their mobile phone app, they processed a whopping 255,000 transactions on the Isle of Wight last year.

They also claim to have 49,500 unique users relying on their services to pay for parking. This is likely to include visitors, as well as Islanders.

New features

The news comes as the company announce new features to their PayByPhone App. They include drivers now being able to locate parking before they leave for their destination and pin their vehicle location onto the map once they have parked.

There’s also the new ‘Nearby Parking’ feature, which provides drivers with the closest parking location number based on their location.

Jonny Combe, CEO, PayByPhone UK, explains,

“These latest additions allow PayByPhone to be a part of a driver’s journey from the moment they decide to head out, to the moment that they return to their vehicle. “Our focus is on meeting the needs of commuters, so drivers can expect more enhancements in the near future.”

On the Island since 2012

PayByPhone has been active in the UK since 2011 and was launched on the Isle of Wight back in 2012.

There is a small surcharge each time you use the service, but it’s a handy way for anyone who has App to pay for parking if they don’t have any change on them or in the car.