Isle of Wight Festival picks up another music award

Congratulations to all that work to make Isle of Wight Festival a success. They’ve just picked up yet another award ahead of the 50th anniversary.

iw fest a EPA

Congratulations to all at Isle of Wight Festival HQ!

Last year’s Festival (2017) picked up ‘Music Event of the Year’ during the Event Production Awards this week at The Novotel London West Hotel.

The Event Production Awards recognises and celebrates the hard work and achievements of key suppliers, contractors, venues and organisers within the outdoor and live events industry.

Going for gold
This year’s Isle of Wight Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary and takes place on 21st – 24th June at Seaclose Park, Isle of Wight.

In honour of the festival’s ‘Golden Jubilee’, all attendees are invited on Saturday 23rd June to adorn themselves in gold for a weekend of fun and celebration.

Friday, 2nd March, 2018

