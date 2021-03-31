Isle of Wight NHS services over the Easter holiday

Your NHS services are still available to support you for your health needs over the Easter holiday weekend.

Some pharmacies will be open on Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, and details of opening hours are available online.

People are still advised to call before visiting their pharmacy in case there has been a change to the opening hours.

Legg: NHS services are still available

Dr Michele Legg, GP and clinical chair of NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group, said,

“As we head into the Easter bank holiday weekend, I want to remind people that NHS services are still available for those who need help. “People who feel unwell or need some quick advice can visit a pharmacy, which often can also provide over-the-counter medication to support.”

As well as pharmacies, the following options are available this Easter.

NHS111 online (www.111.nhs.uk) is able to provide advice and care for a range of issues. Please only call 111 if you can’t get online

For mental health support over 18s can call the Safe Haven on 01983 520168 or email [email protected] from 10am-10pm on weekends and bank holidays. People can also call NHS 111 for mental health support

Isle of Wight Urgent Treatment Centre, St Mary’s Hospital. Call NHS 111 and if appropriate they may signpost you to the UTC. Please do not turn up without taking advice from NHS 111.

The Covid-19 helpline 01983 823600 is open from 10am to 3pm on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday. It’s closed Easter Sunday. It re-opens 9 am Tuesday 6 April.

Legg: Different options available

Dr Legg added,

“There are a number of different options available to people who do need help over the long weekend, such as NHS 111 and walk-in centres and minor injuries units, so please get in touch if you have a concern as the NHS is still here for you. “However, for life threatening situations such as heart attacks, strokes and serious blood loss use our Emergency Department and/or 999.”

Hands, Face, Space

The Covid-19 guidance of hand washing, face coverings and social distancing remains in place even if you’ve received your vaccination.

If you display Covid symptoms (high temperature, new continuous cough or a loss of taste or smell) then please self-isolate and get tested.

News shared by Priya on behalf of Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

