Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club raise £1,650 for Age UK Isle of Wight

Ben shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Members from the Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club have raised £1,650 to support Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW).

The group presented Nick Hayward, Age UKIW President, with the cheque at the beginning of their AGM at Yelfs, Ryde on Wednesday 4th July 2018.

The club currently has over 300 members that support Portsmouth FC; they travel to matches together, socialise and raise funds for a chosen Isle of Wight charity each season.

Fundraising events

The club hosted a number of events to raise funds, including two race nights, one in Ryde the other in Newport with a signed football shirt raffle/ auction included on the night.

Funds were also raised through their Christmas draw, where tickets are sold by the membership with an assortment of prizes to be won, including Portsmouth Football Club kindly donating match day prizes and merchandise.

“A very worthy cause”

Pete Lavers, Membership Secretary of the Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club, said:

“The process for selecting the recipient of our annual donation is chosen by the membership. Initially a number of charities are nominated by the committee; from these about four are put forward for selection by the membership who vote on their preferred local charity. This year Age UK Isle of Wight are our recipients, which is a very worthy cause, and we are assured the money really will make a difference. “We would like to thank Yelfs Hotel Ryde, the Simeon Arms Ryde, The Southern Vectis Social & Sports Club Newport and Portsmouth Football Club for their support.”

Fundraising and support “truly appreciated”

Maria Bunce, Head of Income Generation at Age UKIW, said:

“I would like to thank the IOW Pompey Supporters Club on behalf of all of us at Age UKIW for choosing us as their charity of the year. Their fundraising and support is truly appreciated and will directly help local older people to live happier, healthier and more connected lives. “Every penny of the funds raised will stay on the Island to help us deliver our vital services, without the fundraising support of groups like this we simply couldn’t support so many people. You’re all making an incredible difference and it means so much to us.”

Portsmouth FC Supporters Club

The Isle of Wight Branch of the Portsmouth FC Supporters Club was founded in 1956, and existed as a sub branch until 1978 when it was set up in its own right as the “Isle of Wight Pompey Supporters Club”.

The club offers away match travel from the Island, access to match day tickets at Fratton Park, social and/or fundraising events on the Island and lots more.