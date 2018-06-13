Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 13th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: COWES : From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018214

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Bouldner road, Yarmouth. Right side of the jnc with Hill Place Lane. : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet

Works description: ped railing works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018841

B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 61 ST. JOHNS RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181062

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640345 : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway resurfacing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018918

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640348 – From Woodlands junction to York Lane junction : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway resurfacing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018923

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640346 – from Greenways to Heatherwood Park Road : Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Carriageway resurfacing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018919

Headon Rise, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 June — 30 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640349 – from j/o Yourk Lane to j/o Alum Bay New Road : Headon Rise-Totland

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018924

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

14 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road 580m North (ML 530137): High Street-Whitwell

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018879

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

14 June — 07 July

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WHITWELL : ML530138 : High Street-Whitwell

Works description: awaiting TO WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018880

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Various locations between Queens road and Arthur street ML330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018835

A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 362 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD NORTHWOOD

Works description: COWES 509034 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – EXCAVATE AND LAY 4M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU907TW01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

13 June — 22 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS PLOT ADJACENT IVY COTTAGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115360299-00058

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : ML320220 o/s whitefields farm : Ashey Road-Ryde

Works description: post works – 9m meters of kerbs to be raised RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018890

Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

14 June — 23 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS 44

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: XW042W115365024-00993

Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: ARRETON : Opp Newport Shute and east of ML410114 : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton

Works description: rebed bus stops

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018843

Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 123 PEROWNE WAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234510

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Well Street ML330212 : Swanmore Road-Ryde

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018839

Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

13 June — 15 June

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Between Warbens & Rugby Club : Whitwell Road-Ventnor

Works description: Armco barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018909

Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 15 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: COWES : Ash Grove, Cowes. ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes

Works description: Cracking on carriageway. Patching required COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018855

B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD

Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01

B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ON BEACHFIELD RD JCT WITH NEW ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WHIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234407

Chequers Inn Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: ROOKLEY : ML640323 o/s carpark : Chequers Inn Road-Rookley

Works description: Gully reseting – Chequers Inn Road, Rookley ROOKLEY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018851

Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

13 June — 22 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 3 NEW PLOTS @ HAMILTON LODGE

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114992339

Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 GILLS CLIFF RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219312

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp the tower and little house on HIGH STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH 508592 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8JVMD01

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S IVAR COTTAGE

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002106

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

14 June — 28 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: opp 12

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30002028

Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 PRIORY RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234723

Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 SYDNEY CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233659

Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 June — 19 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 95 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: Install wter connection to new house.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231128

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

13 June — 16 June

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: NORTHWOOD : Wyatts Lane, o/s no 82. ML140277 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood

Works description: Topsoil and grass seed. NORTHWOOD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018887