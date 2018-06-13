Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures for 13th June 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: COWES : From Newport Road to Birmingham Road (ML 110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FC-UL-M&FLEXI:R/H1, Resurface 40mm UL-M 65PSV (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) with Flexiplast System-Rural:H1) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018214
A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Bouldner road, Yarmouth. Right side of the jnc with Hill Place Lane. : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet
Works description: ped railing works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018841
B3330 St Johns Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 61 ST. JOHNS RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09181062
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640345 : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway resurfacing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018918
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640348 – From Woodlands junction to York Lane junction : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway resurfacing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018923
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640346 – from Greenways to Heatherwood Park Road : Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Carriageway resurfacing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018919
Headon Rise, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 June — 30 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640349 – from j/o Yourk Lane to j/o Alum Bay New Road : Headon Rise-Totland
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018924
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
14 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL: From Kemming Road 580m North (ML 530137): High Street-Whitwell
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN110:U/H3 Strengthen 25mm UL-M 65PSV and 85mm Foambase-Urban:H3 (Kerbed=Inlay/Unkerbed=Overlay) WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018879
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
14 June — 07 July
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WHITWELL : ML530138 : High Street-Whitwell
Works description: awaiting TO WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018880
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Various locations between Queens road and Arthur street ML330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018835
A3020 Newport Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 362 NEWPORT ROAD ON NEWPORT ROAD NORTHWOOD
Works description: COWES 509034 – PROVISON OF SERVICE – EXCAVATE AND LAY 4M DUCT AND BUILD 1 NEW JOINT BOX IN FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU907TW01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From O/S of 20 BROADWAY to the junction with AVENUE ROAD on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 489163 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTV48JR01
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
13 June — 22 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS PLOT ADJACENT IVY COTTAGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115360299-00058
Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : ML320220 o/s whitefields farm : Ashey Road-Ryde
Works description: post works – 9m meters of kerbs to be raised RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018890
Lower Church Road, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
14 June — 23 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS 44
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: XW042W115365024-00993
Mersley Downs Road, Arreton, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: ARRETON : Opp Newport Shute and east of ML410114 : Mersley Downs Road-Arreton
Works description: rebed bus stops
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018843
Perowne Way, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 123 PEROWNE WAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234510
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : At the jnc with Well Street ML330212 : Swanmore Road-Ryde
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018839
Whitwell Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
13 June — 15 June
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : Between Warbens & Rugby Club : Whitwell Road-Ventnor
Works description: Armco barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018909
Ash Grove, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 15 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: COWES : Ash Grove, Cowes. ML140197 : Ash Grove-Cowes
Works description: Cracking on carriageway. Patching required COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018855
B3320 Arctic Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Opp the junc of SOUTH ROAD and ARCTIC ROAD on ARCTIC ROAD
Works description: COWES – 491582 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU070TE01
B3329 Beachfield Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ON BEACHFIELD RD JCT WITH NEW ST SANDOWN ISLE OF WHIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C.W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234407
Chequers Inn Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: ROOKLEY : ML640323 o/s carpark : Chequers Inn Road-Rookley
Works description: Gully reseting – Chequers Inn Road, Rookley ROOKLEY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018851
Colwell Chine Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
13 June — 22 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 3 NEW PLOTS @ HAMILTON LODGE
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE CARRIAGEWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114992339
Gills Cliff Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 GILLS CLIFF RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09219312
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp the tower and little house on HIGH STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH 508592 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBU8JVMD01
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S IVAR COTTAGE
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002106
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
14 June — 28 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: opp 12
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30002028
Priory Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 PRIORY RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09234723
Sydney Close, Newport, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 SYDNEY CL NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09233659
Upper Yarborough Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 June — 19 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 95 UPPER YARBOROUGH ROAD, EAST COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: Install wter connection to new house.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09231128
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
13 June — 16 June
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: NORTHWOOD : Wyatts Lane, o/s no 82. ML140277 : Wyatts Lane-Northwood
Works description: Topsoil and grass seed. NORTHWOOD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018887
Wednesday, 13th June, 2018 7:39am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kXT
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓