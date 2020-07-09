Isle of Wight robber jailed after threatening shop worker with scissors

A robber who threatened a shop worker with a pair of scissors on the Isle of Wight has been jailed for 28 months.

David Berridge, of Cockleton Lane in Gurnard, entered Rashley’s store on Park Road, Cowes at around midday on 2nd June this year.

Inside, he made threats before helping himself to £300 cash from the till.

Hid in a hedge

The 27-year-old subsequently ran and hid in a hedge on Moorgreen Road where he was then arrested by police.

He was later charged with robbery and threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place.

Admitted the offences

Yesterday (8th July) he appeared at Newport Crown Court where he admitted the offences.

Berridge was jailed for 28 months for the robbery, and was also handed a concurrent sentence of ten months for the threats.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

