Isle of Wight Ultimate Frisbee takes off after team’s first friendly

As his Island team featured in their first ever game since forming as a club back in February, Isle of Wight Ultimate captain, Nick Belfitt, said,

“Ultimate Frisbee has finally arrived on the Isle of Wight.”

Wight Wild Cards

The game, which featured the newly set-up club known as the Wight Wild Cards, played against their cross-Solent counterparts, Southampton City.

The Wild Cards lost 8-4 in the first match ever played by the club, who look to start their competitive season this Autumn.

Challenging conditions

Played on Southampton Common on Sunday, the match was a tough challenge for both sides, with the constant pouring rain and wind dictating much of the game.

Captain, Nick Belfitt, said,

“It was very difficult conditions for both sides. A lot of players had never thrown in rain or wind, so it took a lot of adapting as the game went on. “I felt both sides played well, we had a great early start keeping the game even, Southampton showed their experience though pulling away in the middle. “We showed great spirit at the end to pull back a rally, something we can take on to the season.”

Wild Card scorers

Scorers for the Wild Cards were Adrian Draper Oatly, Nicholas Belfitt and James Wright who scored twice for the club.

Ultimate is a team sport played with a flying disc (frisbee) on pitches the same size as a football pitch. The game is played by two teams who attack endzones to score a point. During the Autumn and winter, its mostly played in a sports hall.

Get involved

Nick added,

“For us this now the start of the season. We have some big tournaments coming up in Portsmouth and Southampton. “We are hoping this will set great preparation for our first regional tournament in November, but we are also still looking for more interested people to part of the fun growing sport on the Island.”

The club added its desire to bring more players in and is still looking for more interested players to join the club.

You can contact the club either through Facebook and Wight Wild Cards or directly through the captain’s email: n.belfitt@hotmail.co.uk.

Image: Back L-R: James Dubbins, Adrien Draper Oatley, Jacob Keyte, Sam Lee, Neil Cooper. Front L-R: Agnes Frei, James Wright, Nick Belfitt (c), Reese Cooper