Isle of Wight Youth Trust chief moves on after leading successful expansion

Today (Friday), the Isle of Wight Youth Trust has announced that current Chief Executive, Clare Cannock (pictured left) will be moving on from the post, to spend more time with her family.

The announcement comes after a period of successful expansion under the Clare’s leadership, including moving Youth Trust counselling online in response to Covid, the development of early intervention wellbeing support, alongside established Youth Trust counselling service and the growth of the Youth Trust’s partnership working, to improve access to mental health services for young Islanders up to the age of 25.

Cannock: My family had to come first

Clare said,

“This year has been a time of reflection and reprioritisation for so many of us. After much consideration, a year that no one could have predicted and due to personal family circumstances, I will sadly be leaving the Isle of Wight Youth Trust in March. It was not an easy decision at all, I had to choose between my commitment to the work of the Youth Trust and to my family, my family had to come first.” “It has been a privilege to work with such a dedicated and professional team. Despite all the challenges that have been thrown our way during the Pandemic, we have successfully transitioned to online working and continue to deliver counselling to young Islanders, to the high standard on which the Youth Trust prides itself.”

She further added,

“I am excited about the future plans of the Youth Trust, including as a lead partner in the Mental Health Support Team and with plans in place to establish our early intervention Wellbeing Service alongside our Counselling Service. I am sorry not to be continuing the journey with a team that are so passionate not just in supporting our young people, but in listening to them and co-producing services with them.”

Cannock: Excited to be starting this next chapter

Clare will be taking up an exciting new role, managing the funds generously donated to the NHS throughout the Pandemic.

She said,

“I am excited to be starting this next chapter, closer to my family. I hope to continue to be able to make an impact to the lives of young people and the wider community in this new capacity.”

Marshall: She has done an excellent job

Malcolm Marshall, Chair of Trustees said,