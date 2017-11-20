Young Islanders! Find out how to be part of positive changes at PeaceJam Slam event

Michele Newton from Vectis Sunrise Rotary has been in touch with details of this upcoming event. Ed

Are you keen to learn how to change the world?

Do you want the chance to be inspired by people who know how to make a difference; working with other young people on the Isle of Wight to help this happen?

Do you want to be involved in an organisation where Nobel Peace Prize Laureates work with young people?

Nine-times Nobel Peace prize nominated event

More than one million young people worldwide have participated in PeaceJam projects and learning and PeaceJam has been nominated for the Nobel Peace prize nine times.

PeaceJam is coming to the Isle of Wight on Sunday 3rd December 2017.

The event takes place at Gurnard Pines between 9am to 4pm.

What to expect

Here’s a taster of some of the things that the day will involve:

Trained mentors from the University of Winchester and Rotary Great Britain will guide you through the day

Presentations include an account of personal experience working in a Kenyan orphanage (Uzima in our Hands) and maternity hospital (Friends of Burburi)

Laughter therapy

Ceremony of Inspiration

Workshops on topics such as staying safe on social media, how to be a successful peace maker, expressing rights through drama and music, taking action against bullying and core values

Random acts of kindness!

Book now to secure your place

The cost of the day will be £15 per student to include lunch and all refreshments (assistance may be available if this is a deterrent).

This is a great opportunity for students in year 8 and above.

For further details of how to enrol, please look at our Facebook Page or email info@cookeryacademy.co.uk

