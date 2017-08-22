Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd August 2017

If you’re out and about on Isle of Wight roads today (22nd August) find more out about possible travel delays by looking at our list of Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures.

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Quay Lane
Location: at Quay Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (Quay Lane)
22 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Hefford Road
Location: at Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Hefford Road)
23 August — 05 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 August — 05 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks
Grip fibre surfacing works
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Road closure
Name: Esplanade
Location: at Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)
23 August — 01 September
Diversion route
Name: Diversion
Location: at Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)
23 August — 01 September
Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 22 August
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Rowborough Lane From Cricket Ground To Haven View Farm Brading Po36 0ay
Works description: Safe Provision Of 3 New Telegraph Poles And Associated Overhead Cable For New Customer Connections.
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: East Cowes : From Albany Road To Cambridge Road, 230m, Ml 140307 : Esplanade-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 05 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: East Cowes : From Junction With Old Road To Vereker Drive, 230m, Ml 140292 : Hefford Road-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

Quay Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 01 September
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Brading: From 550m East Of High Street A Further 180m East Ml 340313): Quay Lane-Brading
Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I
Works description: – New Connection
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 23 August
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road
Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Just East Of The Junction Of Brookfield Gardens (Ml 310019) : Binstead Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside Rest Harrow On Blackgang Road.
Works description: Niton 377936 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw
Responsibility for works: BT
Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction To The Pier (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 101 Monkton St, Ryde
Works description: Scaff App. 101 Monkton St, Ryde. 23/08 – 29/08
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Wootton : Outside The Ferry Terminal Car Park (Ml 340101) : Fishbourne Lane-Wootton
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Wootton
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 58 Trafalgar Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 23 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 29 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Prospect House
Works description: Scaffold
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Monks Brook (Ml 240363) : Dodnor Lane-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Fellows Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 01 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 83, Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: – Change Prv & Meter Located In Fellows Road In Footway
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 52 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Frame And Cover
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 7 Nelsons Quay , St. Helens, Iow.
Works description: – Change 50mm Meter
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 1 Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
Works description: Renew Manifold
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 24 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Newport : At The Junction With High Street (Ml 240167) : Mill Street-Newport
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Gordon Villa Smithards Lane Cowes Isle
Works description: – Leak On Inlet
Responsibility for works: Southern Water
Current status: Planned work about to start

Warwick Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight
23 August — 25 August
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 340596a) : Warwick Street-Ryde
Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight
22 August — 04 September
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 61 York St, Cowes
Works description: Skip
Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council
Current status: Planned work about to start

