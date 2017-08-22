Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 22nd August 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Quay Lane

Location: at Quay Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight (Quay Lane)

22 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Hefford Road

Location: at Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Hefford Road)

23 August — 05 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 August — 05 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Grip fibre surfacing works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Esplanade

Location: at Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Esplanade)

23 August — 01 September

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

23 August — 01 September

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

A3055 Rowborough Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 22 August

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Rowborough Lane From Cricket Ground To Haven View Farm Brading Po36 0ay

Works description: Safe Provision Of 3 New Telegraph Poles And Associated Overhead Cable For New Customer Connections.

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Esplanade, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Cowes : From Albany Road To Cambridge Road, 230m, Ml 140307 : Esplanade-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Hefford Road, East Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 05 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: East Cowes : From Junction With Old Road To Vereker Drive, 230m, Ml 140292 : Hefford Road-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing, Gripfibre Treatment East Cowes

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

Quay Lane, Brading, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 01 September

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Brading: From 550m East Of High Street A Further 180m East Ml 340313): Quay Lane-Brading

Works description: Carriageway Resurfacing Gripfibre Treatment

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Advanced planning

A3054,A3020 Parkhurst Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 Parkhurst Rd Newport Isle Of Wight I

Works description: – New Connection

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 23 August

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: From Outside Opposite Of 40 To Outside Opposite Of 48 On Ashey Road

Works description: Ryde 30 – Dslam 385539 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect Fw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Binstead Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Just East Of The Junction Of Brookfield Gardens (Ml 310019) : Binstead Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Blackgang Road, Niton, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside Rest Harrow On Blackgang Road.

Works description: Niton 377936 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame And Cover On In Fw/Cw

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction To The Pier (Ml 310063) : Esplanade-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arundel Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Marlborough Road (Ml 341452) : Arundel Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 101 Monkton St, Ryde

Works description: Scaff App. 101 Monkton St, Ryde. 23/08 – 29/08

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Wootton : Outside The Ferry Terminal Car Park (Ml 340101) : Fishbourne Lane-Wootton

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Wootton

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 58 Trafalgar Rd, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Foreland Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 23 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Bembridge : At The Junction With The High Street (Ml 330122) : Foreland Road-Bembridge

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign (1 X Regulatory) Bembridge

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Carlton Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With Great Preston Road (Ml 340491) : Carlton Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Castle Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 29 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Prospect House

Works description: Scaffold

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With Monks Brook (Ml 240363) : Dodnor Lane-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Fellows Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 01 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 83, Victoria Road, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Change Prv & Meter Located In Fellows Road In Footway

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 52 Home Meade, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Frame And Cover

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Latimer Road, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 7 Nelsons Quay , St. Helens, Iow.

Works description: – Change 50mm Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Little London, Newport, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Newport : To The West Of The Bargemans Rest (Ml 240282) : Little London-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 1 Love Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Mill Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 24 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Newport : At The Junction With High Street (Ml 240167) : Mill Street-Newport

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Newport

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rink Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Outside The Bt Yard (Ml 340606) : Rink Road-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Smithards Lane, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Gordon Villa Smithards Lane Cowes Isle

Works description: – Leak On Inlet

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Warwick Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

23 August — 25 August

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : At The Junction With St Johns Road (Ml 340596a) : Warwick Street-Ryde

Works description: Illumination Of Existing Sign Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

York Street, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

22 August — 04 September

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 61 York St, Cowes

Works description: Skip

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start