Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 3rd October 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Utility maintenance works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Footway closure

Name: Public Footpath SS73

Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Public Footpath SS73)

04 October — 10 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at Osborne Steps, Shanklin, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

04 October — 10 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works (for one day)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Park Road

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Park Road)

03 October — 05 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at C66 Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 October — 05 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: The Diggings,St Helens

Location: at The Diggings, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings,St Helens)

04 October — 06 October

Diversion route

Name: The Diggings,St Helens

Location: at The Diggings, St Helens, Isle of Wight (The Diggings,St Helens)

04 October — 06 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Carriageway repair works (for one day)

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Road closure

Name: Monkton Street

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Monkton Street)

03 October — 05 October

Diversion route

Name: Diversion

Location: at B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight (Diversion)

03 October — 05 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: In progress

Streetworks / Licence, Streetworks

Two way lights to enable the safe removal of an overhanging tree

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Two-way traffic signals

Name: Park Road, Cowes (Groundsell)

Location: at B3325 Park Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight (Park Road, Cowes (Groundsell))

04 October — 04 October

Responsibility: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Status: Planned

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Outside 25 Broadway Sandown Isle Of Wight Po36 9by

Works description: Sandown 435141 – – Raise / Renew Frame And Cover Renew Fw Frame And Cover Juf4 As Cover Broken

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Lake Hill, Lake, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : J/W Fairway, The Bus Shelter Near Tesco Express. : Lake Hill-Lake

Works description: Install New Canterliever Style Bus Shelter

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Common, Brading, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Brading : Morton Bridge : Morton Bridge—A3055 Morton Common, Sandown

Works description: Tm For Diving Bridge Inspection On Morton Bridge Brading

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Brading : R1501 – Retaining Wall – Primary : Morton Road—Morton Road-Brading

Works description: Clear Overhanging Vegetation

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Sandown Road, Lake, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Lake : O/S Of The Stagg Inn Turning Into Newport Road, Lake : Sandown Road-Lake

Works description: Supply/ Install New Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3326 Monkton Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : S/B C/W At The Bs Stop / J/O Park Rd : Monkton Street-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Patching Required

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Park Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: Ryde : O/S No.50 (Ml330249) J/O Monkton Street To J/O Daniel Street : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Patch Large Area Of Crazing

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 73, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 10 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: S/O 21 Esplanande On The Sandown And Shanklin Footpath 73 To Osborne Steps.

Works description: Dig To Facilitate Lining Of The Sewere In F/W. F/W Closure Required.

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

The Diggings, St Helens, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: St Helens : The Diggings, J/O Upper Green Rd : The Diggings-St Helens – 6650

Works description: Gun Out Old Gully Frame And Cover And Reinstate With A New Unit

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3020 School Road, Godshill, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 10 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Os Welscroft

Works description: Laynew Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Colwell Road, Freshwater, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Freshwater : Colwell Road-Totland On Footway Outside A Property Called No.2 Hurst Appoint View. Map Attached : Colwell

Works description: Tact-Tile Pavers (16 Tiles) Re-Align Pavers

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 303 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: – Replace Noiisy Fire Hydrant

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : Shepherds Chine, Military Road, Shorwell, Pedestrian Barrier : Military Road-Shorwell

Works description: Repairs To Post And Rail Fence

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Military Road, Atherfield, Shorwell, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shorwell : Military Road, Shorwell, Ditch Between Shepherds Chine And The Entrance White Cottage. Map Attached. : Mil

Works description: Dig Out 210 Linear Metres Of Ditch

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Park Avenue, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Brook House Park Avenue Ventenor

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Advanced planning

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 03 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Readers, 33 South Street, Newport

Works description: Scissor Lift – Wh Brading And Son

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 10 October

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Co-Op Funeral Directors, Upper St Jamesst, Newport

Works description: Scaffold – Sds Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3395 Kings Road, Bembridge, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Bembridge : S/B C/W Opp No 5 : Kings Road-Bembridge – 19164

Works description: Carriageway/ Footway Drainage Works

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3401 Sun Hill, Calbourne, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 03 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Jnc Of Sun Hill And Gusters Shute Calbourne Isle Of Wight Po30 4pt

Works description: Access Is Required To A Carriageway Box To Allow Bt Openreach To Give Provision Of Service

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

High Street, Whitwell, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S Hobbit House High Street Whitwell

Works description: Dig To Replace Frame And Cover In C/W

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Sandy Lane, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Shanklin : Ml 420291 : Sandy Lane-Shanklin

Works description: Coring Works Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Whitecross Lane, Lake, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Lake : Ml 420315 : Whitecross Lane-Lake

Works description: Coring Works Lake

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

A3055 Cross Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Ryde : Opp Marvin Letting Agents : Ryde

Works description: Please Replace Bus Shelter With Shelter No 134.1 And Ensure Timetables Are Re Attached To New Shelter. Ryde

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Arnold Road, Binstead, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 54 Arnold Rd Ryde Isle Of Wight Iw

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Ashey Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Near The Junc Of Leighwood Close And Ashey Road On Ashey Road, Ryde

Works description: Ryde – 30 – 385539 – Remedial Works Ha � Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect In Footway

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Stoptap

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Car Park Landguard Road, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: Shanklin : Only Meter In The Car Park (Ml Cp058) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: Cip Ticket Machine Scheme Supply And Install New Car Parking Ticket Machine To Replace Old One Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 20 Cavendish Place, Newport, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Leak On Comm Pipe

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Dudley Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 4,5,6 Dudley Road Ventnor

Works description: Scaffold – Spr Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 Hayward Avenue, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Manor Crescent, Rookley, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 26 Manor Cres Rookley Ventnor Isle Of W

Works description: Renew Manifold And Meter

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start

Noke Common, Newport, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 12 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Os 91

Works description: Lay New Service From Nearside Footway To Site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Regent Street, Shanklin, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 09 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Rosie Lees Cafe No.66

Works description: Skip – Mr Skippy

Responsibility for works: Island Roads on behalf of the Isle of Wight Council

Current status: Planned work about to start

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 60m South East From Outside Hillside Rew Street On Rew Street

Works description: Cowes 420166 – Provison Of Service – Excavate And Lay 27m Duct And Build 1 New Joint Boxes In Fw And Verge

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Spencer Road, Ryde, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S The Lea On Spencer Road

Works description: Ryde – 14 – 412421 – Remedial Works – To Clear Highway Defect

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle Of Wight

04 October — 06 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 53 Station Avenue, Sandown, Po36 9by

Works description: Sandown 436565 – Planned Maintainence – Renew Fw Frame And Cover On Juf106

Responsibility for works: BT

Current status: Planned work about to start

Steephill Down Road, Ventnor, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 16 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 66m West Of Substation

Works description: Excavation For New Electricity Supply. Backfill And Reinstate.

Responsibility for works: Southern Electric

Current status: Planned work about to start

Woodvale Close, Gurnard, Isle Of Wight

03 October — 05 October

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 3 Woodvale Close, Cowes, Isle Of Wight

Works description: Renew Stop & Reconnect Supply

Responsibility for works: Southern Water

Current status: Planned work about to start