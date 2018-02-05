Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Willow Tree Tea Gardens, High Street, Godshill,IOW
Works description: Reconect customers water supply
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08989733
A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to Silverleys, Shanklin road, Godshill : High Street-Godshill
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017612
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL
Works description: NEWPORT – 454794 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Retaining wall – Primary : Medina Way—Medina Way-Newport
Works description: various highway maintenance
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0101000017580
A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BINSTEAD : 80 meters west of the turning for Quarr Abbey : Elenors Grove-Binstead
Works description: footway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017602
A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w where the lane starts to split into 2 lanes. : Racecourse-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017603
A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: CRANMORE : O/s Meadowsweet previously Bangers Whistle : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore
Works description: pedestrian barrier works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017560
A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : North of Luccombe chine before first L/H bend : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017605
A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: RYDE : Opposite barnsley cottage : Brading Road-Ryde
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017616
A3055 Cowleaze Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent reservoir : Cowleaze Hill-Shanklin
Works description: fence repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017654
A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD, RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: Install water connection for new house
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09005912
B3401 Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Beechwood : Cedar Hill-Newport
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017670
Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 09 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter
Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000017593
Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adjacent hillway rd : Howgate Road-Bembridge
Works description: DITCHING WORKS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017675
Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Junction of Sandhills : Peacock Hill-Bembridge
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017674
Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : Rags Copse on the Newchurch side of the Havenstreet railway bridge : Rowlands Lane-Ryde
Works description: Vegetation cutting
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017524
Royal Exchange, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with the mini roundabout : Royal Exchange-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017656
Shinybricks Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: GODSHILL : Shinybricks lane, Godshill : Shinybricks Lane-Godshill
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017669
A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 February — 19 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 3
Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001431
A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT
Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01
A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
05 February — 11 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 High Street, Shanklin
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 10 High Street, Shanklin
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003738
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
05 February — 05 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct
Works description: Bridge parapet upgrade and drainage construction. BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017305
A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ALAVAN, MORTON ROAD, BRADING, IOW.
Works description: RENEW FAULTY AIR VALVE ON NEW MAIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08952302
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 09 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Slug and Lettuce, High Street, Newport
Works description: Scaffold licence Newport- Yates site 5/2/18 – 9/2/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003743
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 23 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 68
Works description: Skip License – Upper St James St, Newport – 05/02 – 23//02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003752
B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : 2 hill farm cots : Carpenters Road-Brading
Works description: ditching work
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017570
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: OUTSIDE 16 TO OUTSIDE 24
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001469
B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 24-26 MEDINA AVENUE AT THE JUNC WITH CHURCH LITTEN ON MEDINA AVENUE
Works description: NEWPORT – 389179 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQ7PRWZ03
B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 February — 06 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S 11 – O/S 31
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000398
B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : South side east of 30mph signs : Marshcombe Shute-Brading
Works description: DITCHING WORKS
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017565
Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S PARAMOUNT
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001479
Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: O/S FOLLY COTTAGE
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001480
Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML141257 : Grange Road-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway investigation works EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017672
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET
Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Junction of hillway : Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017567
Millers Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM ADJ 43 TO O/S 52
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES. NIL EXCAVATION.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001454
Mill Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adjacent mill farm : Mill Road-Bembridge
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017569
Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03
Oakfield Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: EAST COWES : ML142256 : Oakfield Road-East Cowes
Works description: Carriageway investigation works EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017673
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330249 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017667
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330248 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017666
Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : 340551 : Park Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017668
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 70A PELLHURST RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09003716
Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
07 February — 20 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: ADJ 65
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001318
West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: BRADING : Adjacent new farm : West Lane-Brading
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017615
Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Op to the car park. : Whitcombe Road-Newport
Works description: C/W PATCH REPAIR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017552
Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S LANE END TO O/S LITTLE BODWEN
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS NIL EXCAVATION
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001477
A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
05 February — 30 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: B119 Brighstone Viaduct Military Road
Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/02-29/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003753
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 19 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of footway from Halberry Lane (ML 240204): Atkinson Drive-Newport
Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT FULLRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017562
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE ESTATE AGENTS (ML 210135) : O/S Bishops
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017648
B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017650
B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: on the junction of CYCLE TRACK CROSS TOWN NEWPORT LINK (FURRLONGS) and SOUTH STREET on SOUTH STREET
Works description: NEWPORT – 473208 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0UU01
B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ
Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM01
B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHINE HOUSE CHINE AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09004634
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017711
B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630131 : Limerstone Road-Brighstone
Works description: Raise of 1 x BT double cover, adj/rep and paco BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017665
B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630128 – From junction with property Fairfields to junction with Upper Lane : Limerstone Road-Brigh
Works description: Rep and paco 2 x Double BT covers (concrete) BRIGHSTONE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017659
B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: At the junction of THORLEY ROAD on THORLEY STREET
Works description: YARMOUTH – 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD01
Bannock Path, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 February — 19 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : Whole footpath 64m in Bannock Road Ml F50526 : Bannock Path-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML F50526 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017705
Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
06 February — 19 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of Kemming Road 330m north ML 540215 : Bannock Road-Whitwell
Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540215 WHITWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017571
Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
05 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: opp. 2B on BROOK FURLONG
Works description: BEMBRIDGE 436220 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEWAJKTU2E02
Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: On Carriageway by junc with Pan lane
Works description: SITING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001366
Car Park Eastern Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP066) : 1St Meter
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017646
Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017710
Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
07 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 40A CARTER STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: REINSTATE CONCRETE AROUND STOP TAP BOX
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006488
Castle Close, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
05 February — 13 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Plot Adj to 30
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114985739-00293
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: KINGARTH HOUSE CHURCH RD BINSTEAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON WATERFIT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09007254
Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 CYPRESS ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LlEAK INVESTIGATION ON STOP TAP OUTLET
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09005784
Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
05 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE BOARDED UP HOUSE (ML 540172) : 2Nd From Shore Rd
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017647
Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
06 February — 19 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 14 M WEST OF 39
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001432
Garden Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM JCT PAN LANE TO O/S 3
Works description: SITING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001483
Greenlands Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
05 February — 05 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 102 GREENLANDS RD EAST COWES ISLE OF W
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001810
Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 18 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: o/s 18
Works description: SCAFFOLD – Lowes Scaffolding
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003469
Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
05 February — 18 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/s ABRI, Madeira Road, Seaview
Works description: Scaffold Licence-05/02-18/02
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003702
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN – 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS01
Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: IVY BANK MARLBOROUGH RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788
Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 35 NELSON RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: -TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006677
Newnham Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight
07 February — 09 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: o/s 2 to o/s 39
Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001493
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: FROM JCT GARDEN WAY TO O/S 21
Works description: SITING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY.
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001484
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: On Carriageway opposite Great Pan Farm
Works description: SITTING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001369
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
07 February — 07 February
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: On Carriageway adj “Pandora”
Works description: SITTING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001368
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
05 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Outside 34 SOLENT VIEW ROAD on SOLENT VIEW ROAD
Works description: RYDE 441188 – Permanent Reinstatement -INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJR2FR01
Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
05 February — 06 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE BIRCH GARDENS S/O 1 SYLVAN DRIVE
Works description: NEWPORT 465871 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT665FA01
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
06 February — 08 February
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: approx 22m west from the junc of NEWPORT ROAD on THREE GATES ROAD
Works description: COWES 471465 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 5M DUCT fw
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC5DKD01
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
06 February — 14 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 67
Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115022853-01829
Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight
07 February — 15 February
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115018541-01961
Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0
Monday, 5th February, 2018 6:51am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g1e
Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓