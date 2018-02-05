Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 5th February 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Willow Tree Tea Gardens, High Street, Godshill,IOW

Works description: Reconect customers water supply

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08989733

A3020 High Street, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GODSHILL : Adj to Silverleys, Shanklin road, Godshill : High Street-Godshill

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017612

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: outside 88 on HORSEBRIDGE HILL

Works description: NEWPORT – 454794 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

A3020 Medina Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Retaining wall – Primary : Medina Way—Medina Way-Newport

Works description: various highway maintenance

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0101000017580

A3054 Elenors Grove, Binstead, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BINSTEAD : 80 meters west of the turning for Quarr Abbey : Elenors Grove-Binstead

Works description: footway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017602

A3054 Racecourse, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Ryde bound c/w where the lane starts to split into 2 lanes. : Racecourse-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017603

A3054 Yarmouth Road, Cranmore, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: CRANMORE : O/s Meadowsweet previously Bangers Whistle : Yarmouth Road-Cranmore

Works description: pedestrian barrier works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017560

A3055 Bonchurch Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : North of Luccombe chine before first L/H bend : Bonchurch Road-Shanklin

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017605

A3055 Brading Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: RYDE : Opposite barnsley cottage : Brading Road-Ryde

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017616

A3055 Cowleaze Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Adjacent reservoir : Cowleaze Hill-Shanklin

Works description: fence repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017654

A3055 Marlborough Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 119 MARLBOROUGH ROAD, RYDE ,ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: Install water connection for new house

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09005912

B3401 Cedar Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : O/s Beechwood : Cedar Hill-Newport

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017670

Halberry Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 09 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT: ML-240218. Halberry Lane and Harvey Road.: Halberry Lane-Newport:; Jason Boulter

Works description: MAJOR DRAINAGE SCHEME #4. NEWPOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000017593

Howgate Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adjacent hillway rd : Howgate Road-Bembridge

Works description: DITCHING WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017675

Peacock Hill, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Junction of Sandhills : Peacock Hill-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017674

Rowlands Lane, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : Rags Copse on the Newchurch side of the Havenstreet railway bridge : Rowlands Lane-Ryde

Works description: Vegetation cutting

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017524

Royal Exchange, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Jct with the mini roundabout : Royal Exchange-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017656

Shinybricks Lane, Godshill, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: GODSHILL : Shinybricks lane, Godshill : Shinybricks Lane-Godshill

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017669

A3021 York Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 3

Works description: EXCAVATION IN FOOTWAY FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001431

A3054 Forest Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FOREST SIDE WORKS,FOREST ROAD, NEW PORT

Works description: NEWPORT 473207 – Planned Maintenance Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0PN01

A3055 High Street, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

05 February — 11 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 High Street, Shanklin

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 10 High Street, Shanklin

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003738

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

05 February — 05 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : Brighstone Viaduct : Brighstone Viaduct—A3055 Brighstone Viaduct

Works description: Bridge parapet upgrade and drainage construction. BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017305

A3055 Morton Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ALAVAN, MORTON ROAD, BRADING, IOW.

Works description: RENEW FAULTY AIR VALVE ON NEW MAIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08952302

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 09 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Slug and Lettuce, High Street, Newport

Works description: Scaffold licence Newport- Yates site 5/2/18 – 9/2/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003743

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 23 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 68

Works description: Skip License – Upper St James St, Newport – 05/02 – 23//02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003752

B3330 Carpenters Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : 2 hill farm cots : Carpenters Road-Brading

Works description: ditching work

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017570

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: OUTSIDE 16 TO OUTSIDE 24

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001469

B3341 Medina Avenue, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 24-26 MEDINA AVENUE AT THE JUNC WITH CHURCH LITTEN ON MEDINA AVENUE

Works description: NEWPORT – 389179 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – RENEW FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQ7PRWZ03

B3395 High Street, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 06 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S 11 – O/S 31

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD SERVICES NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000398

B3395 Marshcombe Shute, Brading, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : South side east of 30mph signs : Marshcombe Shute-Brading

Works description: DITCHING WORKS

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017565

Carters Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S PARAMOUNT

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001479

Gatehouse Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: O/S FOLLY COTTAGE

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001480

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML141257 : Grange Road-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway investigation works EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017672

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: Opposite to the junction of NETTLECOMBE LANE on HIGH STREET

Works description: NITON – 456116 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover in CW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Junction of hillway : Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017567

Millers Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM ADJ 43 TO O/S 52

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES. NIL EXCAVATION.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001454

Mill Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BEMBRIDGE : Adjacent mill farm : Mill Road-Bembridge

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017569

Nettlecombe Lane, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HIGH STREET on NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – For TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH03

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: At the junction with HORSEBRIDGE HILL on NOKE COMMON

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT to facilitate BT Openreach Fibre Cabling Works – with no Excavation – for TL heads only – Portable traffic signal head only, linked to notice/permit number BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL03

Oakfield Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: EAST COWES : ML142256 : Oakfield Road-East Cowes

Works description: Carriageway investigation works EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017673

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330249 : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017667

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330248 : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017666

Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : 340551 : Park Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway investigation works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017668

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 70A PELLHURST RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09003716

Station Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

07 February — 20 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: ADJ 65

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001318

West Lane, Brading, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: BRADING : Adjacent new farm : West Lane-Brading

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017615

Whitcombe Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Op to the car park. : Whitcombe Road-Newport

Works description: C/W PATCH REPAIR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017552

Woodside Road, Wootton, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S LANE END TO O/S LITTLE BODWEN

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS NIL EXCAVATION

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001477

A3055 Military Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

05 February — 30 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: B119 Brighstone Viaduct Military Road

Works description: Scaffold Licence- 05/02-29/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003753

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT: Whole length of footway from Halberry Lane (ML 240204): Atkinson Drive-Newport

Works description: Footway reconstruction and surfacing (FWL: BIT FULLRECON FWR: BIT PARTRECON) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017562

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE ESTATE AGENTS (ML 210135) : O/S Bishops

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017648

B3323 Pyle Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 31 (ML 230147) : O/S No 31

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017650

B3323 South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: on the junction of CYCLE TRACK CROSS TOWN NEWPORT LINK (FURRLONGS) and SOUTH STREET on SOUTH STREET

Works description: NEWPORT – 473208 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on Footway

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTDT0UU01

B3325 High Street, Cowes, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 129-130 HIGH STREET COWES PO31 7BQ

Works description: COWES 34 – DSLAM 432552 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRC88RM01

B3328 Chine Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHINE HOUSE CHINE AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD AND METER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09004634

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : OPPOSITE THE JUNCTION OF FORT STREET (ML 430100) : Opp Fort St

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017711

B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630131 : Limerstone Road-Brighstone

Works description: Raise of 1 x BT double cover, adj/rep and paco BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017665

B3399 Limerstone Road, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: BRIGHSTONE : ML630128 – From junction with property Fairfields to junction with Upper Lane : Limerstone Road-Brigh

Works description: Rep and paco 2 x Double BT covers (concrete) BRIGHSTONE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017659

B3401 Thorley Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: At the junction of THORLEY ROAD on THORLEY STREET

Works description: YARMOUTH – 2 – DSLAM 471828 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTCF0RD01

Bannock Path, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : Whole footpath 64m in Bannock Road Ml F50526 : Bannock Path-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML F50526 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017705

Bannock Road, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: WHITWELL : From junction of Kemming Road 330m north ML 540215 : Bannock Road-Whitwell

Works description: Footway Re-construction and surfacing ML540215 WHITWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017571

Brook Furlong, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

05 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: opp. 2B on BROOK FURLONG

Works description: BEMBRIDGE 436220 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEWAJKTU2E02

Burnt House Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: On Carriageway by junc with Pan lane

Works description: SITING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001366

Car Park Eastern Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 5CP066) : 1St Meter

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017646

Car Park Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SANDOWN : AT THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP049) : Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SANDOWN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017710

Carter Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

07 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 40A CARTER STREET, SANDOWN, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: REINSTATE CONCRETE AROUND STOP TAP BOX

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006488

Castle Close, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

05 February — 13 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Plot Adj to 30

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114985739-00293

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: KINGARTH HOUSE CHURCH RD BINSTEAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON WATERFIT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09007254

Cypress Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 CYPRESS ROAD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LlEAK INVESTIGATION ON STOP TAP OUTLET

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09005784

Esplanade, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

05 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: VENTNOR : OPPOSITE THE BOARDED UP HOUSE (ML 540172) : 2Nd From Shore Rd

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine VENTNOR

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017647

Fort Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

06 February — 19 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 14 M WEST OF 39

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001432

Garden Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM JCT PAN LANE TO O/S 3

Works description: SITING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001483

Greenlands Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

05 February — 05 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 102 GREENLANDS RD EAST COWES ISLE OF W

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09001810

Lugley Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 18 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: o/s 18

Works description: SCAFFOLD – Lowes Scaffolding

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003469

Madeira Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

05 February — 18 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/s ABRI, Madeira Road, Seaview

Works description: Scaffold Licence-05/02-18/02

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003702

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN – 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS01

Marlborough Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: IVY BANK MARLBOROUGH RD VENTNOR ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006788

Nelson Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 35 NELSON RD NEWPORT ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: -TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09006677

Newnham Lane, Binstead, Isle of Wight

07 February — 09 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: o/s 2 to o/s 39

Works description: REPLACING OVERHEAD CONDUCTORS AND LV POLE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001493

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: FROM JCT GARDEN WAY TO O/S 21

Works description: SITING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY.

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001484

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: On Carriageway opposite Great Pan Farm

Works description: SITTING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001369

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

07 February — 07 February

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: On Carriageway adj “Pandora”

Works description: SITTING OF MOBILE GENERATOR ON CARRIAGEWAY

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001368

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

05 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Outside 34 SOLENT VIEW ROAD on SOLENT VIEW ROAD

Works description: RYDE 441188 – Permanent Reinstatement -INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in FW

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRJR2FR01

Sylvan Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

05 February — 06 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE BIRCH GARDENS S/O 1 SYLVAN DRIVE

Works description: NEWPORT 465871 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT665FA01

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

06 February — 08 February

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: approx 22m west from the junc of NEWPORT ROAD on THREE GATES ROAD

Works description: COWES 471465 – NEW SITE PROVISION – EXCAVATE AND LAY 5M DUCT fw

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTC5DKD01

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

06 February — 14 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 67

Works description: Relay service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115022853-01829

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight

07 February — 15 February

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: LAY NEW SERVICE FROM NEARSIDE FOOTWAY TO SITE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115018541-01961

Image: Big Tall Guy under CC BY 2.0