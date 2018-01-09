Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill
Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL01
A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WOOTTON : E/b c/w o/s 1 : Kite Hill-Wootton
Works description: Reinstate patch around fire hydrant and make sure the hydrant cover is not moving within the frame. “Post CIP C/W still in grace” JB (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM 2 way lights WOOTTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017358
A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD
Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: R/O 8 New Street on Broadway Sandown
Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08804178
Springvale Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: O/S Haven House Springvale Road Seaview
Works description: Dig to replace X2 frame and covers in C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08864942
Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight
11 January — 12 January
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OUTSIDE DOVE COTTAGE UPPER LANE BRIGHSTONE IOW
Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08894937
A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Approx 15m from the junction of BEACHFIELD ROAD to approx 44m NE continue on BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN 379251 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFGMK02
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE 25 ON BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9BY
Works description: SANDOWN 435141 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB8DWTV01
A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.BRE MAR TO OUTSIDE KIMBLEY HOUSE
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001278
Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
11 January — 24 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch
Works description: Post works to drive o/s house name Mistra NEWCHURCH
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017421
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WROXALL : Green bank adj bus shelter : St Johns Road-Wroxall
Works description: tree cutting works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017393
B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 January — 10 January
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR CHURCH COTTAGE EDDINGTON ROAD OPP PARK LANE SEAVIEW PO34 5EE
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0010JANSD7RFQ78
Clayton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.St CLARE TO OUTSIDE QUETTA `
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001279
High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE
Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01
Monks Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001264
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the noke common street nameplate. : Noke Common-Newport – 15458
Works description: replace broken ironwork
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017392
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS
Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000391
Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES,,ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW.
Works description: – CONNECT MAIN
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935302
B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight
10 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: O/S 90 FISHBOURNE LANE FISHBOURNE ISLE OF WI
Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane of H/W, under Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08937909
Beech Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 6 BEECH GROVE , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: INSTALL PRESSURE MONITORING POINT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08807291
Car Park Vernon Meadow, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP060) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)
Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017411
Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 January — 24 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 1 NELSON PLACE TO O/S 22
Works description: EXCAVATE FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001178
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ROYAL EXCHANGE ON FURRLONGS ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 466440 – DIVERSARY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT2E7PV01
Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
11 January — 19 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 15
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114878511-00691
Hurst Point View, Totland, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 30 HURST POINT VIEW TOTLAND BAY ISLE O
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944966
Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
09 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141260 : Kent Avenue-East Cowes
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141260 EAST COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017342
Longhalves Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 January — 12 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FROM O/S NO 1 TO O/S VINE VIEW
Works description: REPLACING LV POLE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001270
Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 22 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 25 TO O/S 33
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001195
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SUNNYSIDE COTTAGE, NORTON GREEN , FRESHWATE, IOW.
Works description: -Interim to perm reinstatement
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08890484
Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
10 January — 11 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01
St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION WITH STATION AVENUE ON ST JOHNS ROAD
Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE01
St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight
11 January — 15 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 59 ST. MICHAELS AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT08952950
Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O 90 ON STATION AVENUE
Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE02
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 50 – 51 SWANMORE ROAD
Works description: RYDE – 10 – 439743 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRHM1GC01
Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 10 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE 78 SWANMORE RD RYDE, PO33 2TE
Works description: RYDE – 375013 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw, fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTP6WG05
Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 January — 16 January
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: o/s number 317
Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Work in progress
Works reference: XW022W114959424-01787
Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 January — 18 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Plot Adj 29
Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W114703336-01829
Whites Mead, Lake, Isle of Wight
10 January — 23 January
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with Lake Green Road 224m, ML 440427 : Whites Mead-Lake
Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017354
Tuesday, 9th January, 2018 6:49am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fW6
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓