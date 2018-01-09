Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 9th January 2017

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Blackwater Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 25m south from the OS 25b on BLACKWATER ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 418211 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBR0P0LD01

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: O/S 88 Horsebridge Hill on Junction of Noke Common with Horsebridge Hill

Works description: NEWPORT 454794 – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover – RENEW JOINT BOX OR M/H FRAME AND COVER

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRV0PLL01

A3054 Kite Hill, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WOOTTON : E/b c/w o/s 1 : Kite Hill-Wootton

Works description: Reinstate patch around fire hydrant and make sure the hydrant cover is not moving within the frame. “Post CIP C/W still in grace” JB (GL: Ironwork Rocking/Corrosion) TM 2 way lights WOOTTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017358

A3054,A3021 Whippingham Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Approx 75m NE from the junc of BEATRICE AVENUE and WHIPPINGHAM ROAD on WHIPPINGHAM ROAD

Works description: COWES – 375937 – Remedial Works HA – Remedial reinstatement to clear HA defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPU8EMZ01

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: R/O 8 New Street on Broadway Sandown

Works description: Dig to replace frame and cover in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08804178

Springvale Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: O/S Haven House Springvale Road Seaview

Works description: Dig to replace X2 frame and covers in C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08864942

Upper Lane, Brighstone, Isle of Wight

11 January — 12 January

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OUTSIDE DOVE COTTAGE UPPER LANE BRIGHSTONE IOW

Works description: Dig down to replace a manhole frame & cover in the carriageway.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08894937

A3020 Victoria Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 19 VICTORIA AVE SHANKLIN ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08923351

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Approx 15m from the junction of BEACHFIELD ROAD to approx 44m NE continue on BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN 379251 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWFGMK02

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OUTSIDE 25 ON BROADWAY SANDOWN ISLE OF WIGHT PO36 9BY

Works description: SANDOWN 435141 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB8DWTV01

A3055 High Street, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.BRE MAR TO OUTSIDE KIMBLEY HOUSE

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001278

Alverstone Road, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWCHURCH : ML430143 : Alverstone Road-Newchurch

Works description: Post works to drive o/s house name Mistra NEWCHURCH

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017421

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WROXALL : Green bank adj bus shelter : St Johns Road-Wroxall

Works description: tree cutting works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017393

B3330 Eddington Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 January — 10 January

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR CHURCH COTTAGE EDDINGTON ROAD OPP PARK LANE SEAVIEW PO34 5EE

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0010JANSD7RFQ78

Clayton Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.St CLARE TO OUTSIDE QUETTA `

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001279

High Street, Whitwell, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: WHITWELL HIGH STREET JUNCTION OF NETTLECOMBE LANE

Works description: NITON 456116- PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRVWVPH01

Monks Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 11 TO O/S 15

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND A LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001264

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : Next to the noke common street nameplate. : Noke Common-Newport – 15458

Works description: replace broken ironwork

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017392

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE No.1 TO OUTSIDE GREENFIELDS

Works description: REPLACING AN LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000391

Atkinson Drive, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHILDRENS SERVICES,,ATKINSON DRIVE, NEWPORT,IOW.

Works description: – CONNECT MAIN

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08935302

B3331 Fishbourne Lane, Wootton, Isle of Wight

10 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: O/S 90 FISHBOURNE LANE FISHBOURNE ISLE OF WI

Works description: To excavate a small trench from the kiosk located in the footpath to the chamber located in single lane of H/W, under Give & Take T/M off peak hours of 09:30 – 15:30.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08937909

Beech Grove, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 6 BEECH GROVE , RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: INSTALL PRESSURE MONITORING POINT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08807291

Car Park Vernon Meadow, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: SHANKLIN : OPPOSITE THE ENTRANCE TO THE CAR PARK (ML 4CP060) : 1St Meter (Chip&Pin)

Works description: CIP Ticket Machine Scheme – Supply and install new Car Parking Ticket Machine SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017411

Castle Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 January — 24 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 1 NELSON PLACE TO O/S 22

Works description: EXCAVATE FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001178

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE JUNCTION WITH ROYAL EXCHANGE ON FURRLONGS ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 466440 – DIVERSARY WORKS – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT2E7PV01

Grange Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

11 January — 19 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 15

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114878511-00691

Hurst Point View, Totland, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 30 HURST POINT VIEW TOTLAND BAY ISLE O

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08944966

Kent Avenue, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

09 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: EAST COWES : ML 141260 : Kent Avenue-East Cowes

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 141260 EAST COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017342

Longhalves Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 January — 12 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FROM O/S NO 1 TO O/S VINE VIEW

Works description: REPLACING LV POLE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001270

Nelson Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 22 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 25 TO O/S 33

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001195

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SUNNYSIDE COTTAGE, NORTON GREEN , FRESHWATE, IOW.

Works description: -Interim to perm reinstatement

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08890484

Purdy Road, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

10 January — 11 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: outside 24 to outside 45 on PURDY ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 387523 – Permanent Reinstatement –Interim to permanent reinstatement in Carriageway/Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQ68PED01

St Johns Road, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION WITH STATION AVENUE ON ST JOHNS ROAD

Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE01

St Michaels Avenue, Ryde, Isle of Wight

11 January — 15 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 59 ST. MICHAELS AVE RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT08952950

Station Avenue, Sandown, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O 90 ON STATION AVENUE

Works description: SANDOWN – 379899 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPWWACE02

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 50 – 51 SWANMORE ROAD

Works description: RYDE – 10 – 439743 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBRHM1GC01

Swanmore Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 10 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPPOSITE 78 SWANMORE RD RYDE, PO33 2TE

Works description: RYDE – 375013 – Permanent Reinstatement – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in cw, fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPTP6WG05

Upton Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 January — 16 January

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: o/s number 317

Works description: Emergency Gas Escape is in Progress

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Work in progress

Works reference: XW022W114959424-01787

Watergate Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 January — 18 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Plot Adj 29

Works description: Lay new service from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN GAS NETWORKS PLC

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W114703336-01829

Whites Mead, Lake, Isle of Wight

10 January — 23 January

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: LAKE : whole length of road from junction with Lake Green Road 224m, ML 440427 : Whites Mead-Lake

Works description: footway reconstruction and surfacing LAKE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017354