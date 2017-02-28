Joint Anglican/Catholic Island-wide academies trust being explored

Neil shares this latest news on behalf of the Church of England Diocese of Portsmouth. Ed
Church of England and Catholic schools on the Isle of Wight could be brought together into one, Island-wide academies trust.
The Church of England and Catholic Bishops of Portsmouth have agreed to a feasibility study to see if a joint Anglican/Catholic trust could be an option to ensure academic standards are maintained and driven upwards at Isle of Wight schools. It would be in response to the government’s agenda to improve pupils’ attainment and to convert schools into academies.
Being considered by staff
Education staff in both dioceses will consider between now and May the potential benefits and challenges to such a proposal. The idea would also require approval by the government’s Department for Education and the Regional Schools Commissioner before any firm decisions are taken.
Any new trust would not be run by either bishop or diocese, but by a separate group of trustees and a formally established company, as is the case for all multi-academy trusts. Each Catholic school in this trust would become a Catholic academy, each C of E school involved would become a C of E academy, while the two joint C of E/Catholic schools on the Island would become joint C of E/Catholic academies.
Interest expressed
The Catholic Diocese of Portsmouth had already announced that it expects its four Catholic schools on the Island to join one of the multi-academy trusts being established. The governing bodies of some of the 11 Church of England schools and two joint C of E/Catholic schools on the Island had also expressed an interest in academisation.
If such a multi-academy trust is created, Island community schools could then also apply to join in the future, when the success of the trust is secured. They would remain as community academies within this new trust. They would not be asked to become C of E or Catholic academies.
Feasibility study plans
The Rt Rev Philip Egan, Catholic Bishop of Portsmouth, and the Rt Rev Christopher Foster, Church of England Bishop of Portsmouth, have written jointly to all the headteachers, chairs of governors and foundation governors at their schools on the Island this week, outlining plans for the feasibility study.
They said:
“We remain grateful for the energy and commitment you give to our children, families and communities on the Island as part of your work and service in our schools. Our historic, current and future commitment as diocesan bishops to taking a lead in advancing the spiritual, economic, social and wider flourishing of communities on the Island continues, and we are acutely aware that this is demonstrably evidenced in our support for schools and all they can bring to families and society.
“As part of our considerations as to how we might best work with schools in achieving the best outcomes for our children on the Island, we have decided to commission a feasibility study on the potential establishment of a joint Anglican-Catholic multi-academy trust (MAT).
“This is not a signal of intent to definitely set up a MAT, but is an initial exploration of the options, challenges, opportunities and issues that need further consideration. We wanted you to be aware that this exercise is about to commence, in the spirit of openness and to be able to seek your views and comments as part of the process.”
Co-operation could be extended
The director of education for Portsmouth and Winchester’s Church of England dioceses, Jeff Williams, said:
“We have already set up the Portsmouth and Winchester Multi-Academy Trust, but it is hard for schools on the Island to receive support from other academies in this trust because of the distances and travel involved.
“Our Church of England and Catholic dioceses already work closely together in the two joint Island schools, so our feeling was that we could extend that co-operation across the Isle of Wight. The government’s expectation is that all schools should become academies, and this could be an effective way in which they do so.
“This emphatically would not involve the creation of some church school ‘enclave’, as can be seen by our willingness to involve community schools. And any community schools joining this new MAT would retain the character and ethos of a community school – it would be unlawful to expect them to change.
“But this eight-week research project should give us an idea whether there is the appetite and practical support for this plan in the schools, the local community, and in government.”
Anyone who has any views about the proposals can email them to IslandMAT@portsmouth.anglican.org
Tuesday, 28th February, 2017 9:42am
By Neil Pugmire
East Cowes
28.Feb.2017 9:55am
I prefer secular schools (that teach religious education about all religions). I have never understood why a religious school, where the church only contributes 10% of the funding and the taxpayer 90%, gets to control 90% of the admissions process based on children’s religion, etc. At schools where there is not a high demand, this doesn’t matter. But at the top schools, children who are of other faiths have little chance of being admitted, which is a problem if it is the only decent school around. I also find it alarming that there are some areas on the island and the rest of the country where your only local choice is a religious school. I believe religious schools should be private. As a person who pays taxes, I don’t want to fund religious schools, quite a few that teach “morals” (read: discrimination, etc.) with which I do not agree.
davimel
28.Feb.2017 10:13am
I agree with you regarding these religious schools, especially as, in my experience, most churches have seen a massive loss of congregation numbers and have almost become a middle class club where folk claim to live by religious teachings, as long as they don’t interfere with their right to bigotry and to improve their status within the community. The actual ‘caring’ part of many religions seems to only apply to caring for the same religious groups and damned are the rest! How this can be transcended and education adapted to show a FAIR and balanced approach, whilst allowing pupils to make up their own minds is going to be difficult, if not impossible.
Nitonia
28.Feb.2017 10:21am
There is already one joint Anglican/catholic primary school on the Island. That is St Francis Primary which is currently the only inadequate school on the Island. Hardly a great advert for joint MATS.
I wholeheartedly agree the poster above about admissions and feel that any school that wishes to have an attendance policy that discriminates against children on the basis of religion should receive ZERO state funding.