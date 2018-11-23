Kids walked miles in dark after being told school bus not going Yarmouth

Schoolchildren claimed they were left to walk several miles in the dark after their bus dropped them off at Freshwater, instead of Yarmouth.

The Isle of Wight Council said the route was being operated in reverse, however, parents have said their children were told to get off the bus in Freshwater.

Neil Clark said his 12-year-old son was left to walk several miles in his PE kit from Freshwater Co-op to Yarmouth, via the cycle path, in the dark on Tuesday.

The bus had been returning to the West Wight from Carisbrooke College.

Driver told children not going to Yarmouth

Neil said:

“His mother was worried out of her mind, but thankfully all was safe and well. “The kids were told by the bus driver that she wasn’t going to Yarmouth, and that’s why they got off the bus before it went even further to Totland.”

Staff at depot not “bothered by distress”

Another parent took to social media and said she had called the bus depot after none of the Yarmouth children arrived home.

Nicola Hinchliffe said:

“Went down to the bus depot and told the lady on the phone that none of the Yarmouth children had arrived home — this was at 5.10pm. “She said the bus had got back to Mount Joy and didn’t seem bothered by the distress caused to parents and children.”

IWC: Bus went to Yarmouth

In response, the Isle of Wight Council said: