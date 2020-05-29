Kirsten’s cycle ride for children’s charity raises thousands

Three cheers for 11-year-old Kirsten who has been raising funds for Daisy Chains children’s charity here on the Isle of Wight.

Kirsten has Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus, and is a full time wheelchair user, but she hasn’t let that get in the way.

Adapted kart

In a KMX Kart which has been adapted by her parents so that she can ride it, Kirsten has cycled over 26.2 miles during May.

Kirsten in her adapted KMX Kart

Two miles left to complete

Kirsten has managed to raise an epic £2,585. A fantastic amount given her original target was £100.

She has two miles left to go, which she’ll be completing on Sunday at Shanklin seafront.

If you’d like to show your support you can make a donation via the Facebook Group where Kirsten’s progress has been recorded.

