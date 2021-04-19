Letter: One simple Covid measure missing from Isle of Wight ferries

This reader shares what he believes is a simple Covid-19 measure that could make travelling on ferries safer

Red handrail

This from Paul Carter. Ed

We are fairly regular travellers on the car ferries.

In January I noticed that for all of Red Funnel’s announcements about Covid measures, one simple problem persisted.

Busy stairs
That is when the call to return to vehicles issued, there is a close concentration of people at the stairway entrances and on the stairs.

Additionally I have noticed that people use the handrail more often when descending, presumably due to the angle of the stairs.

Return to vehicles in stages
I wrote to Red Funnel to suggest that they announce the return to vehicles in two stages-bottom deck first, then middle. There could be a couple of minutes between the calls to allow disinfectant to be applied to the rails.

There is adequate time to do this as in our experience the current call is usually ten minutes or so before exit. Apart from the Covid protection benefits it would probably make the whole procedure safer and less stressful.

No change
All I have had from them is an acknowledgement , and travelling this week I noticed the procedure is unchanged.

If they have a good reason as to why this could not be done, could they tell us? Otherwise it seems like little effort for a worthwhile benefit.

News OnTheWight have approached Red Funnel to ask whether they would consider introducing the staged call to cars and will update once we hear back. Ed

Monday, 19th April, 2021

By

5 Comments on "Letter: One simple Covid measure missing from Isle of Wight ferries"

garageelfiniow
The whole thing is cobblers. The safest place for most passengers is in their car. What RF, Wl and the MCA are actually saying is that you must get out of your car because of the action that will be taken in an emergency. BUT how often is there an emergency ? The real risk with Emergency v. COVID is actaully Covid not the ferry being involved… Read more »
19, April 2021 12:13 pm
VentnorLad
Let’s consider some statistics. The UK has around 4.4 million recorded cases of Covid-19. Of those, rather less than 130,000 have died. That’s a death rate of around 0.03%. When the Herald of Free Enterprise capsized in 1987, 193 of the 539 souls onboard perished. That’s a death rate of around 35%. Whilst maritime disasters are rare, their impact is huge. I’m sure the risk managers from… Read more »
19, April 2021 1:00 pm
VentnorLad

Less than 3%.
Not 0.03%.
I’m rubbish at maths!
But the point still stands.

19, April 2021 1:10 pm
venetian1

Red Funnel know the restrictions make no logical sense anyway yet they’re obliged to enforce this nonsense by the Govt. Now you’re moaning because there isn’t more illogical rules? Get a grip man.

19, April 2021 10:48 am
Rhos yr Alarch

Simple measures don’t seem to enter into it, I’m afraid…. it’s either complicated, or nothing!

19, April 2021 10:24 am
