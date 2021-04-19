Letter: One simple Covid measure missing from Isle of Wight ferries

OnTheWight always welcomes a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below.

This from Paul Carter. Ed

We are fairly regular travellers on the car ferries.

In January I noticed that for all of Red Funnel’s announcements about Covid measures, one simple problem persisted.

Busy stairs

That is when the call to return to vehicles issued, there is a close concentration of people at the stairway entrances and on the stairs.

Additionally I have noticed that people use the handrail more often when descending, presumably due to the angle of the stairs.

Return to vehicles in stages

I wrote to Red Funnel to suggest that they announce the return to vehicles in two stages-bottom deck first, then middle. There could be a couple of minutes between the calls to allow disinfectant to be applied to the rails.

There is adequate time to do this as in our experience the current call is usually ten minutes or so before exit. Apart from the Covid protection benefits it would probably make the whole procedure safer and less stressful.

No change

All I have had from them is an acknowledgement , and travelling this week I noticed the procedure is unchanged.

If they have a good reason as to why this could not be done, could they tell us? Otherwise it seems like little effort for a worthwhile benefit.

News OnTheWight have approached Red Funnel to ask whether they would consider introducing the staged call to cars and will update once we hear back. Ed

Image: Mitchell Luo under CC BY 2.0