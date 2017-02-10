Letter: Parents should not be penalised with rise of Floating Bridge charges

We always welcome a Letter to the Editor to share with our readers – unsurprisingly they don’t always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you’d like to share, get in touch and of course, your considered comments are welcome below. This from Luisa Hillard, East Cowes. Ed
Since the Conservative-led Cross Party Alliance released details of their Budget proposals there has been concern among parents in East and West Cowes regarding the school run for primary school children.
Pupils travelling between both towns
As the Isle of Wight Councillor for East Cowes, I am aware that a number of parents from Cowes use Holy Cross Catholic Primary School in East Cowes for faith reasons.
Meanwhile there are parents from East Cowes who have to take their primary school children to West Cowes, due to a shortage of local school places. Or children have been moved because parents feel that the local schools could not meet their child’s needs.
Driving to school (on the main roads) is a distance of 9.4 miles, which far exceeds the two mile criteria for free primary school transport.
The cost of the school run
However, the Floating Bridge means that parents can take a short-cut across the Medina River and this route falls below the two mile limit and therefore parents who must drive are forced to pay £5.80 per day for taking the car on the Bridge, or drive round at up to an hour return journey, twice per day.
However, with the Floating Bridge out of action this short-cut is not currently available and parents must therefore drive round 9.4 miles each way, twice a day – approx 37 miles per day. Or walk.
Costs for pedestrians
So, let’s take a look at pedestrians who walk to school, whether due to being environmentally conscious, unable to drive, or due to the prohibitive cost of driving.
The time is much the same. Two hours of your day gone. How are working parents to manage?
A few years ago pedestrians travelled for free on the Floating Bridge, so there was obviously some concern when the £0.40 return fare was introduced. And, although children continued to be free, their accompanying parent had to pay. This meant a charge of £0.80 per day, £4 per week.
Then the prices went up to £0.70 per return, with a weekly charge of £7.
£10 per week for parents
Now we have a Conservative proposal to raise pedestrian prices by up to an extra 50% and parents are starting to panic that they will soon be spending £2 per day, £10 per week.
That’s a cost of about £400 per year that each family needs to find, just to get their child to school. Many of these are families with young children where the main carer does not work.
Unfair on families
Whilst I understand that government cuts are threatening local services, I don’t accept an increase in charges for a service that the Council claims is already profitable. Or in the context of the new bridge paid for by grant funding, at no cost to the Council.
It therefore seems unfair to me that families should be financially penalised, let alone the inconvenience of an extended school run, due to no fault of their own.
tosh
10.Feb.2017 3:01pm
Please correct me if I am wrong LH but was it not the independent group who put the charges on the chain bridge in the first place ? even though it was making a profit ? . There should be no charge for foot passengers on the chain bridge at all .Your comments are like the pot calling the kettle black
Luisa Hillard
10.Feb.2017 4:29pm
tosh and tiki, I argued (and voted) against the reintroduction of pedestrian charges. The majority of Councillors (from all parties) voted in favour. I would therefore consider that I am being consistent in my concern over the effects of charging.
However, the issue now is a 50% increase in travel costs which, on top of the extra Police precept and likely 5% Council Tax increase, is going to push some families over the edge.
tiki
10.Feb.2017 3:28pm
Back in the 90’s ( I think ) you had to pay to cross. So when was it free? I don’t agree with the price hike, nor do I agree with motorists always having to have their prices hiked. Last year the Indies put the prices up so don’t be hypocritical Cllr Hillard.
tosh
10.Feb.2017 3:35pm
You are right Tiki but from memory children went for free and adults paid 10 pence
tr
10.Feb.2017 3:39pm
this bridge needs to revert to being free for foot passengers. the times I have used it as a motorist it has been interesting to see the number of foot passengers, it must be well nigh impossible to charge them anyway.
Islander
10.Feb.2017 3:53pm
Both sides of the River benefit from the chain ferry; employers and employees.
If there demands for a £10 a week pay rise, there would be outrage. Yet the ferry charge amounts to a £10 a week wage reduction!
Nom outrage, just acceptance. Is that the best the East and West Cowes Town Councils can come up with? The ferry crossing should be non-profit making.
Charging school children multiplies the additional £10 a week/child using the bridge increases further the burden on hard pressed on hard pressed families.
Interesting ton hear our MP’s view!
JohnR
10.Feb.2017 4:01pm
Back in the 60’s and 70’s passengers used to get charged, we had to change schools from Cowes Secondary to East Cowes for science lessons midday and pay each time.
The charges were at some point were dropped for pedestrians and all foot passengers enjoyed for a number of years, free travel, despite this it still manged to turn a profit.
The Floating Bridge is becoming a Council ‘Cash Cow’, I believe that when the New One goes into service there will be fewer crew, so the wage bill should be less.
Luisa Hillard
10.Feb.2017 4:38pm
The Floating Bridge does run at a profit and this will be higher when the new bridge comes into service, assuming that it will be more reliable and require less maintenance.
There is a problem though in that the Council has never set aside any of this income/profit to allow saving up for the next replacement.
One of the reasons I argued against charging those with bus passes is that we don’t know how much money is being lost by them choosing to go round by bus for free, instead of the £1 return ticket. On the bus this costs the Council 4 single fares at about 40% the ‘average adult fare’.
East Cowes
10.Feb.2017 4:33pm
Luisa, you forgot to add that it still does NOT make as much profit as it used to (the pedestrian charges are losing the Council money with the pensioner and disabled bus passes for the many, many people who are going around by bus now. Geoff Lumley had looked up those figures and the average of the two figures for concessionary bus passes (what the Council pays Southern Vectis) has been £3.04 every time a pension touches their card to the reader.
Luisa Hillard
10.Feb.2017 4:41pm
East Cowes, I was just writing about this exact issue when you posted.